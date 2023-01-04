Melpomenem

No one seems to be happy with the incoming economic data, which is just the way I like it. It is either too hot, which will lead to tighter monetary policy, or too cold, which will lead to recession. I keep thinking it's just right, which will lead to a soft landing whereby the rate of inflation approaches the Fed's target of 2% without resulting in a recession. Stocks opened lower yesterday over concerns that Friday's jobs report was too hot, but the major market averages finished at their highs for the day, continuing to climb the walls of worry. Two key inflation reports over the next two days will be critical in determining the Fed's next move on May 3, while bank earnings on Friday may set the stage for the next leg up in the rally off the October bear-market low.

Finviz

The plunge in bond yields that followed the mini-banking crisis in March has intensified fears that a recession is imminent. Inflation seems to be fading as the most pressing matter. The 2-year Treasury yield cascaded from above 5% to as low as 3.8% in just a few days. Yet I think it is a false alarm. There is so much conviction on Wall Street that a recession is inevitable that bearish positioning among speculators in Treasuries is creating the very signals they want to see for confirmation. The two-year yield gives us an idea of where the market sees the Fed funds rate approximately one year from now. It is obviously well below the current range of 4.75-5%, which suggests as much as 100 basis points of rate cuts starting in the second half of this year. The consensus has concluded that those cuts will come to soften the blow of the recession that will be upon us during the second half of this year or sooner.

Stockcharts

The decline in yields has further inverted the yield curve, which is another historically reliable recession indicator that the bearish consensus is focused on. Yet the economist who developed the inverted yield curve indicator, Campbell Harvey, opined in January that it is probably giving a false signal this time.

Bloomberg

He noted that the inverted yield curve has become such a well-known and popular indicator that its emergence can shape behavior in a way that prevents that which it predicts. Companies and consumers take risk-mitigating measures to avoid over investment and consumption. He suspects that to be going on today, and I agree. Those leaning heavily on this indicator seem to also ignore the fact that Harvey's model uses inflation-adjusted yields. Since inflation expectations are inverted, the yield curve isn't really inverted after all.