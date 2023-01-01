JHVEPhoto

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has some nice growth initiatives in place and will substantially raise its platform subscription fees this year. However, its valuation is much too high given its projected growth.

Company Profile

SHOP is a provider of software and tools for retail merchants. The company’s platform allows merchants to sell their goods and services across multiple channels, including web and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, mobile apps, physical locations, business-to-business, and pop-up shops.

The company has a single integrated back-end that allows merchants to manage inventory, process orders, take payments, and fulfill & ship orders across multiple channels, as well as source products, attract new customers, and use analytics.

SHOP focuses on small and medium sized businesses, and many of its customers were spending less than $50 month on its service. However, it does have larger customers such as Mattel (MAT), Netflix (NFLX) and Nestle. Approximately 55% of its merchants are located in the U.S., with 25% in EMEA, 15% in Asia Pacific, and 5% in Latin America.

The company has two primary revenue streams: Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions. Subscription Solutions include subscriptions to its platform, as well as subscriptions to its POS Pro offering and the sale of apps and the registration of domain names. Merchant Solutions revenue is primarily generated through payment processing. It also includes transaction fees, referral fees from partners, and advertising revenue.

Opportunities and Risks

Given its business model, particularly with payment processing, the more SHOP’s customers’ succeed, the more SHOP prospers. As such, continued innovation and new product offerings is one of SHOP’s biggest opportunities, particularly in the area that helps its merchant customers expand their businesses. On this front, the company has launched a number of new offerings including Shopify Audiences, Shopify Collabs, POS Go, Tap to Pay, Twitter Shopping, and YouTube Shopping, as well as the continued buildout of its app. It’s also launched its Markets and Markets Pro product to help merchants sell their goods internationally. In addition, it's added offerings such as Shopify Capital to more countries to help international merchants get access to capital to growth their business.

Expanding into physical stores has been a recent focus for SHOP. This initiative is led by its POS Go product. Given the size of this market and a renewed interest in in-person shopping coming out of the pandemic the move into this area makes a lot of sense and should be a nice growth driver.

Discussing the product on its Q4 earnings call, President Harley Finkelstein said:

“Focusing in on the point-of-sale product, we continued to increase its scalability. Shopify can now power retailers with up to 1,000 physical locations. We rolled out both Shop Pay and installments to point-of-sale in limited beta. So in-store buyers at the point-of-sale can now benefit from the same payment options and payment flexibility that we offer online. Driving greater integration of Shop Pay and point-of-sale remains a big opportunity for us, and we are excited to scale this more broadly in 2023 and beyond. “Point-of-Sale Go, our first-in-class mobile hardware device, takes the merchant and customer experience to the next level by offering buyers of super smooth and quick checkout. Point-of-Sale Go, which launched in September, is an all-in-one fully integrated point-of-sale system, barcode scanner and card reader that accepts tap, chip and swipe payments. A key selling point of Point-of-Sale Go is its proprietary operating system, which allows Shopify to control the end-to-end experience on the device from app updates, to permissioning, to point-of-sale onboarding. At $399 per device, Point-of-Sale Go brings incredible value to larger, more complex retailers who are buying these devices in multiples. The initial response to this cornerstone product has been exceptionally strong, and we are excited to drive even greater adoption in 2023.”

Moving up market is another big opportunity. SHOP was originally designed for SMB customers, but the company had already been starting to capture enterprise customers with its Shopify Plus offering. Now SHOP is launching a full enterprise retail offering this year called Commerce Components by Shopify (CCS). As part of this push, it formed an alliance with IBM Consulting as well as partnerships with Accenture, Deloitte, Ernst & Young and KPMG. With this product suite, SHOP is really going after the enterprise market. This is huge as enterprise customers generate a lot more revenue and tend to be stickier.

It's also worth noting that SHOP will raise its prices for the first time in 12 years. It will go into effect April 23rd for existing users, and should be a nice boost to subscription revenue. And it won’t be a little price increase. Prices for all its plans expect Shopify Plus will go up by over 30%. The price hikes should add over $300 million in revenue in 2023 by my account.

When looking at risks, SHOP is certainly not immune from a weakening consumer. The less consumers spend on its customers’ e-commerce platforms, the less payment processing revenue it generates. Meanwhile, the bulk of SHOP’s merchants sell more discretionary type items, which can be more affected in a weakening economic environment.

SHOP is also increasing compensation, which will be a drag on expenses. The company will also have over $550 million in stock-based compensation in 2023, which is about 15% of its net revenue (sub revenue and merchant solutions gross profits). That’s a hefty amount to take into consideration, which when looking at EBITDA will be excluded. However, SBC is a real expense in my view.

The company has also been accused of relying too much on drop-ship revenue in the past. This is when merchants create stores with undifferentiated merchandise that are directly shipped to customers from places like China. I don’t find this argument all that compelling, and it’s been around for a while.

Valuation and Conclusion

How I would value SHOP is similar to how I value Toast (TOST), which I wrote an article about recently. Given the lower Merchant Solutions margins, I would value SHOP based off of Subscription revenue and net Merchant Solutions revenue (Merchant Solutions gross profit) multiple. For 2023, I think the company can generate around $1.8 billion in net Merchant Solutions revenue, and $1.9 billion in subscription revenue. SHOP provided Q1 guidance, but not full-year guidance.

That would place a 15.7x multiple on SHOP. That’s more than twice the multiple that TOST is getting, despite TOST growing much more quickly than SHOP.

Given its under 20% growth, the multiple currently doesn’t make much sense in my view. Taking into account the big price hike that will impact two-thirds of the year, the 19% growth analysts are projecting for 2023 shows some expected underlying weakness across SHOP’s business or analysts are just missing the price hike. I'd actually be really surprised if SHOP doesn't surpass 2023 analyst revenue expectations. That said, even if SHOP can handily beat this number due to the price hikes, the valuation still looks pretty hefty.

I like SHOP as a company and the growth initiatives it has in place. The price hike may very well push its growth above consensus estimates. That said, the valuation is out of whack in my view, and I’d much rather own a stock like TOST than SHOP at this point.