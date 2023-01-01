Shopify: 2023 Revenue Estimates Too Low But Stock Looks Overvalued

Apr. 11, 2023 9:34 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CA
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
689 Followers

Summary

  • Shopify should be able to top the 2023 revenue consensus due to a large price hike about to kick in.
  • The company, meanwhile, has solid growth initiatives in place.
  • That said, SHOP stock looks overvalued in my view.

Shopify sign on their headquarters building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has some nice growth initiatives in place and will substantially raise its platform subscription fees this year. However, its valuation is much too high given its projected growth.

Company Profile

SHOP is a provider of software

SHOP Info

Company Presentation

POS Go

Company Presentation

SHOP Q1 Guidance

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
689 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.