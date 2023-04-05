U.S.-China Trade Falls To Lowest Level Since Coronavirus Pandemic

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • The value of goods the U.S. imports from China fell when measured year-over-year for the fifth consecutive month in February 2023.
  • While February 2023's level is the lowest on record since the pandemic, there is a unique contributing factor that may account for a portion that outcome.
  • A labor union action that shut the west coast's top container port on 7 April 2023 may negatively influence the month's import figures should the action spread to other facilities or be repeated.

Coronavirus and Global finance

4X-image

The value of goods the U.S. imports from China fell when measured year-over-year for the fifth consecutive month in February 2023. That negative trend was sufficient to pull the combined value of goods traded between the two countries to its

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.44K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.