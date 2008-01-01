Bullishness Remains Missing, Which Is A Good Thing

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Despite media headlines, podcasts, and broadcasts suggesting “doom and gloom” lurks around the corner, investor bullishness has increased markedly since the October lows.
  • As noted, investor sentiment, either bullish or bearish, tends to be right in the middle but wrong at extremes. If we revisit our weekly composite sentiment index, we see it is rising from an extreme low.
  • While it is easy to allow the many headlines, podcasts, and media prognostications to spin up our “emotional biases,” it is essential to remain focused on what the market is doing versus what we “think” it should be.

Analyzing Digital Data - Copy Space - Statistics, Financial Chart, Economy

DKosig

Despite media headlines, podcasts, and broadcasts suggesting “doom and gloom” lurks around the corner, investor bullishness has increased markedly since the October lows. This isn’t the first time we have discussed investor sentiment, which is

investor sentiment

DJIA - real vs compound @ 5%

investor performance over time

investor sentiment

professional managers sell bottoms

VIX vs. S&P 500

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
29.88K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.