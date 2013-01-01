Xerox Holdings Corporation: The Juggernaut Of Yesteryear Is Disappearing

Apr. 11, 2023 9:49 AM ETXerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
157 Followers

Summary

  • Year-on-year flat revenues and margin contractions look worrisome.
  • The management has some initiatives in store to increase margins, however, these may take years.
  • The financials of the company are underwhelming.
  • A simple DCF analysis with a slight expansion in margins still suggests the company is not a good buy.
  • The only reason for a hold and not a sell recommendation for current investors is the hope that Carl Icahn is successful in unlocking shareholder value.

African-American businesswoman working in office after reopening, using photo copier

Drazen_/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With the recent annual report delivering margin expansions and revenue growth in the 4th quarter, I wanted to take a closer look at Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) in more detail, as

Current Ratio XRX

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of XRX

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of XRX

ROIC (Own Calculations)

DCF Valuation of XRX

DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
157 Followers
MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I like to research small, little-known companies to shed light that there might be something out there hidden with potential. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.