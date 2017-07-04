SSR Mining: A Quick Comparison With Other Stocks In Precious Metals Sector

Bob Kirtley
Summary

  • SSR Mining Inc. looks to have performed reasonably well over a five-year period, however, performance is about comparison, and by looking further afield we may be able to do better.
  • If we widen the search we can see that some of the Royalty/Streamer stocks in the precious metals sector such as Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, is up 133%.
  • The end of year report for SSR Mining reads pretty well, and the standout for me was that they continue to buy back stock, which I think is a good thing.
  • Further comparative analysis is required before we can make a call on any of the stocks in our portfolio, including this one, and now is a good time re-evaluate your portfolio, too.

Introduction

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has been one of our core holdings for a number of years. On the 4th of July, 2017, we posted an article entitled:

Silver Standard Is Now In The

SSR Mining Two Year Progress Chart

SSR Mining Two Year Chart (Stockcharts)

SSR Compared to Competitors

SSR Mining Compared to Competitors (Google Finance)

Bob Kirtley has traded options and stocks since 1980. Bob Kirtley spent many years working on Oil projects including some in Alberta, such as the tar sands installations in Fort McMurray. He lived and worked in many different countries, as that is the nature of the construction business. Planning and cost control are key to a projects success and he tries to apply those disciplines on a daily basis when dealing with investments. His training in such areas as SWOT and Risk analysis can be applied from time to time. His qualifications include being chartered in the United Kingdom, which is similar to that of a Professional Engineer in Canada, along with a Masters Degree in Project Management from South Bank University, London, England. He has been working for a number of years on a full time basis representing a group of investors in England.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SSRM, AEM, WPM, SAND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

www.gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

