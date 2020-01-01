sankai

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), a leading vendor in the semiconductor fabrication tools market, stands out for its diverse range of expertise and strong relationships with major chipmakers. As semiconductor fabrication becomes increasingly complex and demands more collaboration between chipmakers and equipment providers, we believe Applied Materials is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. In this article, we will explore Applied Materials' competitive advantage, its promising Centura Sculpta tool and AIx services, the challenges it faces in a changing geopolitical landscape, and its financial performance. Overall, we like the quality of the Applied Materials, Inc. business, its strong position entering 2023, and its fair valuation.

Business Overview

As a leading vendor in the semiconductor fabrication tools market, Applied Materials has a competitive advantage over its rivals due to its broad range of expertise. Unlike other companies that focus on a single core competency, Applied Materials competes in nearly every key equipment segment, excluding photolithography. This diverse approach has allowed the firm to establish strong relationships with major chipmakers that cover multiple steps of their chip production process.

Applied Materials dominates various market segments, particularly in material deposition and removal. Their global presence is remarkable, with an installed base of over 43,000 tools and field service engineers positioned in almost every top-tier chip-manufacturing facility worldwide. The increasing complexity of semiconductor fabrication, accompanied by the emergence of new manufacturing technologies and a higher number of process steps, is expected to lead to unprecedented levels of collaboration between chipmakers and equipment providers.

We believe that Applied Materials is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, utilizing its existing relationships and deep understanding of customers' technology needs to tap into the burgeoning demand for advanced chips. The company's scale and resources enable it to allocate a research and development budget exceeding $2.7 billion, dedicated to serving cutting-edge technologies. Recent advancements such as 3D architectures (including 3D NAND and FinFET transistors in logic/foundry) have been facilitated by increasingly sophisticated tools in deposition and removal. Consequently, these segments have grown at a faster rate than the overall market in recent years, which has greatly benefited companies like Applied Materials. Their financial capacity to outspend smaller competitors in R&D allows them to develop tailored solutions and reinforce their market leadership.

In addition to its semiconductor business, Applied Materials is a key supplier of manufacturing tools for flat-panel displays, including organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. Although the cyclical nature of the chip and display industries poses a constant challenge for equipment providers, we maintain that Applied Materials' extensive product portfolio and considerable installed base will enable the company to effectively navigate business cycles. Over the long term, we anticipate solid growth for Applied Materials, given its strong market position and ability to adapt to emerging trends in the semiconductor and display industries.

Setup for Q1 & 2023

Our analysis of Applied Materials highlights the company's optimism in its Centura Sculpta tool and AIx services, as well as its confidence in forward demand stability and free cash flow generation. This confidence is evident in the recent approval of a new $10 billion share repurchase authorization and a 23.1% increase in its quarterly dividend. The company has consistently increased its dividend over the past six years, and its capital allocation plans target a shareholder return of 80%-100% of FCF.

We believe that the Centura Sculpta tool effectively addresses cost and processing challenges in EUV double-patterning. In our opinion, customers value its ability to maintain pattern fidelity, reduce edge-placement errors, and line edge roughness. By using Sculpta, these benefits can be achieved through a single EUV exposure. Furthermore, we think that Sculpta could supplement the adoption of high-NA by helping customers shrink features even further at lower cost profiles.

In the context of AIx (Actionable Insight Accelerator) services, our view is that AMAT has great potential to speed up process optimization for customers in the ramp stages. We believe that the company is best positioned to deliver faster and better insights through analytics, mainly due to the breadth of its product portfolio, which provides in-depth know-how across most process steps.

As for WFE intensity, we attribute the minimal increases observed in leading-edge DRAM nodes versus foundry/logic to the design flexibility adopted by memory customers to reduce cost and improve performance. Foundry/logic nodes, in contrast, do not benefit from such flexibility and focus extensively on equipment to enable scaling, benefitting the ASP profile of leading-edge foundry/logic tool platforms.

We are confident in AMAT's revenue opportunities in Gate-All-Around (GAA) as management reiterated their target of generating over $1 billion in incremental revenue opportunities per 100K WSPM from the ramp of GAA. We expect the company's non-litho market share to grow. A key driver for this growth is Epi, with the abruptness in Si/SiGe layers forming the transistor being crucial to the quality of selective etches later in the process flow.

Risks: Geopolitics

As the present era is marked by escalating interest rates, conflicts, weakening economic expansion, and tense geopolitical connections, AMAT could experience renewed volatility in the Wafer Fab Equipment market. On the geopolitical front, AMAT faces potential hazards as it generates 28% of its income from mainland China and an additional 24% from China's Taiwan province, resulting in a 52% exposure to the Greater China area. The U.S. government's introduction of fresh export rules in October 2022 for semiconductors and high-performance computing technology destined for mainland China poses a problem for AMAT. These regulations require export permits for all AMAT products and services aimed at clients in China involved in the production of advanced logic, NAND, and DRAM ICs.

Moreover, AMAT confronts limitations on supplying U.S.-origin equipment, software, and technology to Chinese wafer fab equipment manufacturers and mask shops without an export license. A worsening U.S.-China geopolitical relationship might have a disproportionate effect on AMAT performance.

Financials & Valuation

Our financial analysis of Applied Materials reveals strong growth in recent years, with an 18%, 34%, and 12% growth in fiscal years 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively. This impressive performance culminated in revenues of $25.8 billion in 2022. However, FY 2023 is expected to be a challenging year for the company, primarily due to a 20% decline in the wafer fab equipment end market.

Despite these headwinds, Applied Materials' revenue is projected to outperform its end market, with a more modest decline of 4% in 2023. The Display and Adjacent Markets business is expected to experience the most significant impact, with a substantial 48% year-over-year contraction in FY 2023. Earnings per share (EPS) are also forecasted to decrease by 9% to $7.03 in the same period.

On a positive note, the company's free cash flow is anticipated to surge by 52% to $7 billion in FY 2023, driven by a reduction in working capital and cost-cutting measures. However, this level of free cash flow is not sustainable, and a more normalized figure of $5 billion is expected for FY 2024.

Applied Materials is currently trading at 17 times forward 12-month EPS, which lies above the midpoint of its 5-year range of 8 to 22 times. When compared to the S&P 500 (SP500), the stock is trading at a 6% discount, which is at the higher end of its 5-year range. Based on our analysis, we believe that Applied Materials is fairly valued at its current price. Given that EPS may trough in FY 2024, the premium valuation is warranted.

Conclusion

Although Applied Materials, Inc. faces potential headwinds from geopolitical risks and industry cycles, its extensive product portfolio, innovative tools, and strong market position make it a promising investment in the long term. The company's success in navigating business cycles and adapting to emerging trends in the semiconductor and display industries has led to impressive financial performance, and its commitment to shareholder returns is evident in its capital allocation plans. As the demand for advanced chips continues to grow, Applied Materials' expertise, scale, and resources should enable it to maintain its competitive advantage and deliver solid growth for years to come.