milehightraveler

2022 has been a disastrous year for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), both fundamentally and for the stock price. Shares fell 52% from peak to trough and are still down 44% after a slight recovery. This is the most substantial drop Amazon has had since the lows of the Great Financial Crisis in 08. Let's review what led to this performance, why it went wrong and how the future might play out.

Amazon 2022 drawdown (Google)

US E-Commerce sales

US E-Commerce sales have been steadily trending upwards as a percentage of total retail sales. This secular growth trended slowly from 1% in 2000 to 11% in 2019. Then in 2020, with Covid lockdowns, it shot up to 16.4% in Q2 2020 and then consolidated down to 14.3% in Q1 2022. This has been the first time we saw brick-and-mortar gaining share back. We now see the data returning to the long-term trend, with E-Commerce growing to 14.7% last quarter.

US E-Commerce retail sales as a percentage of total retail (FRED)

It was tough to figure out if this demand was sustainable or not. In hindsight, it was easy, but nobody knew how long the Covid restrictions were here to stay. Over the last few years, we saw a lot of change in people's behavior and evolution in retail, with Omnichannel store concepts gaining massively in popularity. Amazon has made it a priority to ensure that they can always serve their customers, regardless of how the situation unfolds. Below you can see a quote of the size of investment Amazon made over the last years:

it's important to remember that over the last few years, we've -- we took a fulfillment center footprint that we've built over 25 years and doubled it in just a couple of years. And then we, at the same time, built out a transportation network for last mile roughly the size of UPS in a couple of years. Andy Jessy, Amazon CEO Q4 2022 earnings call

Below you can see how massive the investment in capital expenditures has been since the pandemic started: It more than doubled from $17 billion in 2019 to $40 billion in 2020 and then increased further to over $60 billion each of the last two financial years. This CapEx enabled the infrastructure mentioned above that should build the foundation of the next decade of growth in E-Commerce. Most of the spending went into building Warehouse & Distribution Centers, Electric Vehicle fleet and Data Center infrastructure for AWS, and investments in renewable energies. These are investments that Amazon would have been able to make eventually anyways, so even though they are overbuilt now, they will be able to utilize the infrastructure over the coming years as they grow into the new cost structure.

Amazon Capital Expenditures (Koyfin)

Energy costs as a headwind

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has wreaked havoc on the oil market and spiked prices up to $120 per barrel for a while. Amazon needs a lot of fuel for its infrastructure and although they are investing billions into making the fleet more sustainable, they are currently dependent on oil. Shipping costs have increased from $61.1 billion in 2020 to $76.6 billion in 2021 and $83.4 billion in 2022. I will not pretend that I understand the energy market well, but I'd expect volatility to decline as the war (hopefully) ends. This should move energy costs from a headwind to a tailwind for Amazon.

Historical oil price (DailyFx)

Amazon helping AWS customers

Amazon has always played the long game and seeks to build long-term relationships with its customers and lock them into the system by offering superior services. Below is a quote from the latest earnings call, where the CFO mentions that they have been helping customers reduce costs in these challenging times, impacting short-term growth rates for AWS. This has led to a negative market reaction: AWS is expected to decelerate to teens growth in 2023. While I'd prefer >20% growth as well, the long-term tailwinds for the cloud transition are still very real and the growth runway for AWS is large, with an expected CAGR of 20%. Especially because Amazon has a lot of SMB customers, I believe this will help bind them for the long term. I like the decision management took not to milk customers in these times.

Throughout Amazon's history, we have found that our focus on the customer helps to set us apart in times like these. [...] Enterprise customers continued their multi-decade shift to the cloud while working closely with our AWS teams to thoughtfully identify opportunities to reduce costs and optimize their work. Brian Olsavsky, Amazon CFO Q4 22 earnings call

Amazon is a compelling opportunity

Valuing Amazon is always tricky because they try everything in the book to reduce net income margin by aggressively reinvesting. Fellow creator Brett Ashcroft Green wrote this great article talking about this topic. I believe the Operating cash flow is a good metric to judge Amazon because it shows the profitability before its massive reinvestment into capital expenditures. We can see that Amazon is trading at a trough multiple compared to the last decade of 22 times operating cash flow. I believe that Amazon is a compelling risk-reward at this point. It is the largest position in my portfolio after I aggressively added to my position the last months under $100.

Amazon's executive compensation is another part to consider: Unlike most companies, they don't provide short-term incentives. All executive compensation (besides the $175k salary) is in equity based on the total shareholder return with a 5-year vesting period. This means that Andy Jassy is likely very keen on turning this ship around. Amazon has done a remarkable infrastructure expansion over the last years and will achieve excellent operating leverage once they grow into it. Over the short term, we could see more downside, but for the long term, I'm optimistic. This is a chance to buy a company with an incredible moat at a compelling price, operating in several industries with long, secular tailwinds.