Amazon: A Compelling Buying Opportunity As The Perfect Storm Subsides

Summary

  • Amazon shares halved in value through 2022.
  • We have seen a perfect storm for Amazon and things are likely to get better from here.
  • Amazon always invests for the long term and the overbuilt capacity would have needed to be built regardless.
  • The shares offer a compelling buying opportunity in a long-term winner at these levels, although we could always see more short-term downside.

Lightning bolt and thunderhead storms over Denver neighborhood homes

2022 has been a disastrous year for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), both fundamentally and for the stock price. Shares fell 52% from peak to trough and are still down 44% after a slight recovery. This is the most substantial drop Amazon has had since

