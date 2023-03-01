bjdlzx

Enerflex Presents An Opportunity

Enerflex Ltd.'s (NYSE:EFXT) (TSX:EFX:CA) business is built on an adaptive platform of a vertically integrated suite of natural gas processing, cryogenic, compression, and water solutions products. The direction changed after the Exterran acquisition as the company committed to the fast-paced, clean energy industry. It inherited in-flight projects from Exterran with long-term contracts. The company's investments in these projects should yield stable cash flows. The utilization rates for its contract compression fleet should stay robust, given the booking rate and the synergistic revenue-generating business in the cryogenic product line.

But an imminent roadblock for EFX is the weakness in natural gas prices and US operators' capex constraints. With no sign of a demand revival, the gas price will likely stay at the bottom in the near term. Although free cash flow turned negative in FY2022, working capital can lead to improved cash flows and a lower debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2023. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers. Investors might want to "hold" the stock in the short term and with an expectation of higher returns in the medium-to-long term.

Understanding The Current Drivers

Enerflex Corporate Presentation, March 2023

Enerflex is at the cusp of an accelerated change. Its business, already based on an adaptable foundation of a vertically integrated suite of products, received traction after the Exterran acquisition. Its traditional offerings include natural gas processing, cryogenic, compression, electric power, and produced water solutions. Its gross margin is derived nearly equally from North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere.

But the acquisition tilted the scale towards vertically integrated low-carbon solutions. In 2022, its energy transition team secured over $160 million of bookings in carbon capture projects. Once in operation, it plans to capture and sequester over 1 million tons of CO2 annually. Its low-carbon solutions include carbon capture utilization and storage, electrification, and renewable natural gas. In North America, it sold ~500,000 horsepower of electric compression in 2022. It also electrified a portion of its US contract compression fleet.

The Key Strategies

Enerflex Corporate Presentation, March 2023

In March 2023, Enerflex completed the previously announced Exterran acquisition in a $222.6 million deal. Exterran's operations encompassed processing, treating, compression, and water treatment services used in natural gas compression. The acquisition also added after-market service business, including maintenance, repair, upgrade, and commissioning. The scale and synergy realization have created operational efficiencies in gas compression, carbon capture, and water treatment. The benefits are reflected in a 95% utilization rate in Q4 2022 due to the high demand for the US contract compression fleet.

Seeking Alpha

The company's finance leases were higher in Q4 as its energy infrastructure capex increased after it inherited three in-flight projects from Exterran. In Q4, it invested $47 million in growth capital. With long-term contracts in place, the investments should yield stable cash flows. In 2023, its in-flight projects in the Middle East include a modularized cryogenic natural gas processing facility, which is expected to be completed in 2024. In Q4, it completed a water facility with a four-year take-or-pay contract. The project will commence generating contracted revenue in Q1 2023. In addition, a natural gas infrastructure project, which started in 2023, has a 10-year take-or-pay contract.

Explaining The Outlook

In North America, EFX's management expects energy production to grow modestly so that the upstream energy companies will restrain their capex. Haynesville, Permian, and Marcellus Basins in the US can see relatively high growth. In Canada, the short-term outlook is uncertain because of the pending issues between the Government of British Columbia and the Blueberry River First Nations. (In January, the government and Blueberry River First Nations agreed to protect wildlife and forest and share revenue from oil and gas development). However, the utilization rates for its contract compression fleet should stay robust, given the booking rate and the synergistic revenue-generating business in the Cryogenic product line following the Exterran acquisition.

Given the recurring revenue from the Energy Infrastructure platform, Latin America is expected to provide stability. It plans to increase fleet utilization in the short term by re-contracting and redeploying idle fleets. In the long term, the falling dependency on imported natural gas should serve EFX's entrenchment in a market where it is firmly positioned.

The company focuses on the Middle East to improve efficiency and cost. The demand for large-scale, long-term integrated turnkey projects and energy infrastructure assets is rising in the Eastern Hemisphere. Here, two of its in-flight projects are nearing completion. I think the use of modular solutions will bolster its cash flow stability.

The 2023 Forecast

Enerflex Corporate Presentation, March 2023

In Q1, EFX's management expects synergies amounting to $60 million to be realized within 12 to 18 months of the Exterran transaction. By mid-January 2023, it had already realized 67% of the target. In 2023, it expects to record adjusted EBITDA of $380 million - $420 million, or 79% higher than FY2022 (at the guidance mid-point).

In FY2023, it plans to allocate higher capex towards Cryogenic Facilities as spending shifts from 2022 to 2023. These projects can translate into high cash collection and an improvement in cash flows. So, the management expects to generate sufficient distributable cash flow, which will deleverage the balance sheet, increase shareholders' returns, and yield accretive growth opportunities.

Natural Gas Price And Concerns

EIA

Natural gas prices' severe drop over the past six months has been a concern for natural gas processing companies, including Enerflex. In 2023 alone, the price has gone down by 54%. The outlook, too, does not appear to be turning around in the short term. The EIA expects US natural gas consumption to average 99.1 Bcf in Q1 2023, or 5% down from a quarter ago, as mild temperatures reduced demand for space heating in the residential and commercial consumption space.

As a result of lower demand, the natural gas in storage would be significantly higher than the past five-year average in March. So, the natural gas price can decline to $3 per MMBtu, or by 50% in 2023 compared to 2022. The current estimate is also lower than the previous STEO estimate. Lower natural gas prices can render some natural gas projects unprofitable and may even forestall the projects. This can affect EFX's performance adversely in the near term.

Segment Performance And Net Income

Enerflex's Filings

During Q4 2022, EFX's revenues improved, but EBITDA declined in each segment. The company's North American segment revenues increased by 92% compared to Q4 2021. However, EBITDA declined by 22% during this period. In Latin America, revenues increased even more sharply, by 193%, but EBITDA turned negative in the past year. In Eastern Hemisphere, revenues increased by 162%, but EBITDA decreased by 61%.

EFX's Q4 2022 margin suffered from the lower average margin in the Exterran businesses. On top of it, it recorded a foreign exchange loss of $18 million in the Latin American segment due to the devaluation of the Argentinian peso that adversely affected a legacy hedge. From Q4 2021 to Q4 2022, the company's net loss per share deteriorated to CAD 0.68 from CAD 0.36.

Cash Flows, Debt, And Dividends

In FY2022, EFX's cash flow from operations decreased significantly, despite lower revenues in the past year. Significantly higher accounts receivable and inventories resulted in adverse changes in working capital in the past year. Capex, on the other hand, increased sharply in the past year. Free cash flows (or FCF) turned negative in FY2022.

EFX's debt-to-equity ratio was 0.90x as of December 31, 2022. The net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA improved and was 3.3x. With a $1.5 billion backlog that the company plans to execute over 2023 and 2024, it targets to reduce leverage to below 2.5x. The company had $568 million in liquidity as of that date.

EFX's forward dividend yield is 1.23%, much lower than its peer, CSI Compressco LP's (CCLP) dividend yield of 3.3%.

What Does The Relative Valuation Tell Us?

Seeking Alpha

EFX's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the current EV/EBITDA is steeper than its peers. This is because the company's EBITDA can likely rise more sharply than its peers in the next year. This typically results in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple than peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (20.6x) is higher than its peers' (NGS, CCLP, and FTI) average of 9.2x. So, the stock is reasonably valued at this level compared to its peers.

Analyst Target Price And Rating

Seeking Alpha

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six analysts rated EFX a "buy" (including "Strong Buy"), while three recommended a "hold." None of the sell-side analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $13.7, which yields ~69% returns at the current price.

What's The Take On EFX?

Seeking Alpha

Enerflex's mettle lies in the pace at which it is changing the direction of its business. It inherited three in-flight projects from the Exterran acquisition, each having a relatively long-term contract. The company's investments in these projects should yield stable cash flows. In Latin America, the company's operations should increase fleet utilization by re-contracting and redeploying idle fleets. The demand for large-scale, long-term integrated turnkey projects and energy infrastructure assets is rising in the Eastern Hemisphere.

However, the company is not free of challenges. In North America onshore, energy production will likely grow modestly, restraining upstream companies' capex. The other operational issue it faces is from weakening cash flows. However, I think its working capital will improve in 2023, leading to improved cash flows and lower leverage. Expect the stock to move sideways in the short term and returns to become more favorable in the medium-to-long term.