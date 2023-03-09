MF3d

Introduction

I initiated research on the psychedelics sector in February 2022, publishing a note on Numinus Wellness (NUMI:CA). In that note, I expressed the following view, which I continue to hold:

At this stage, I see companies such as Numinus, that are more heavily focused on the delivery of therapeutic treatments, as being the best plays in the psychedelics space.

Unfortunately, there are very few listed companies in the psychedelics sector with operations based primarily around the direct delivery of psychedelic-assisted therapy (‘PAT’). The acquisition by NUMI of CSE-listed Novamind (announced in April 2022) further limited research options in the space. I remain highly interested in psychedelics and still see tremendous potential for PAT to treat mental health disorders such as PTSD and severe depression (as well as potentially: alcohol/other substance addiction, anorexia, ADHD, OCD, anxiety). Having followed the sector quite closely for around 18 months, I decided to expand my coverage to also include select stocks in the psychedelics space that have a heavier focus on drug discovery/development.

I recently published a note on Nasdaq-listed COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS), which I consider to be an industry leader. In this note, I’ll take a look at another well-known psychedelics stock - Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN). Whilst there are clear differences in the nature of the three psychedelics stocks that I have looked at – NUMI, CMPS, CYBN – they share the common feature of having been pretty awful investments over recent times.

CYBN - Quick Overview

Toronto-based biopharmaceutical company CYBN was founded in 2019, and has operations in Canada, the USA and Europe. The group’s stated mission is to leverage psychedelics ‘to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues’. The primary activities of the company are drug discovery and drug delivery system innovation. In contrast to NUMI and CMPS, CYBN has positioned itself as a pure clinical-stage biopharmaceutical play, focused on developing new psychedelic-based molecules and compounds. CYBN’s strategy is also heavily reliant upon the creation of intellectual property which requires protection by patents.

Put somewhat simplistically, CYBN’s efforts are mainly directed to tweaking existing psychedelics in order to create new patentable compounds that have advantages over their original ‘parent’ in the treatment of mental health conditions. CYBN also focuses on drug delivery mechanisms, but this appears to be mainly done via external partners, and so I do not consider this aspect of the business as overly relevant to the investment case.

Key Projects

According to CYBN’s 09 March 2023 ‘Corporate Deck’ presentation, the group has over 50 granted/pending patent applications and a pipeline of over 50 novel psychedelic modules under development. This seems like a lot of activity for a company that had only CA$22.5m in cash at its last balance sheet reporting date (31 December 2022) and a market cap of ~$US$72m. It is tempting to conclude that CYBN is applying something of a scattergun approach to its search for successful psychedelic compounds, similar to the VC approach of making lots of bets, hoping for a couple of big wins whilst expecting most to fail. In reality, the company only has two major bets at present (discussed further below) and so the somewhat derogatory ‘scattergun’ label is probably a tad unfair.

Whilst the Corporate Deck’s reference to having over 50 granted/pending patent applications sounds rather impressive, CYBN currently has only one granted US patent - which relates to a deuterated Dimethyltryptamine (‘DMT’) compound called CYB004. (For the non-chemist readers, a deuterated drug is a molecule in which a hydrogen atom has been replaced by a deuterium atom. The process employed by CYBN – deuteration – is a relatively common approach in drug discovery.)

Source: CYBN Corporate Deck, March 2023, slide 8.

CYBN’s activities currently comprise four key programs of work:

Deuterated Psilocybin (CYB003) – targeting treatment of major depressive disorder.

Deuterated DMT (CYB004) – targeting treatment of general anxiety disorder (and possibly depression).

Phenethylamine Derivatives (CYB005)

Technology Programs

The CYB003 (psilocybin) and CYB004 (DMT) programs are the most significant. According to CYBN’s 3Q23 (31 December 2022) MD&A, the company incurred costs of ~CA$7.1m in the first 9 months of FY23 relating to the CYB003 program, with a further ~CA$3.2m expected to be spent by the end of February 2023. For the CYB004 program, the company incurred costs of ~CA$5.3m in the first 9 months of FY23, with a further outlay of at least ~CA$12.9m expected over the twelve-month period to 31 December 2023. Costs for the CYB005 program are much smaller; CA$0.7m was incurred in the first 9 months of FY23 and a further ~CA$1.3m is expected to be spent by the end of September 2023.

CYB003 – Psilocybin – But Faster

CYBN describes CYB003 (a deuterated psilocybin analog) as a ‘next generation therapeutic for depression’. With many other organizations working on using psilocybin for the treatment of depression (whether it be major depressive disorder or treatment resistant depression), CYB003 faces plenty of potential competition. CYBN’s key differentiator with CYB003 is that its modification provides for a shorter trip duration. CYBN also claim that (relative to orally administered psilocybin) CYB003 has a faster onset, less plasma level variability and improved brain penetration. In the context of PAT, psilocybin’s long trip duration is one of the biggest challenges when it comes to commercialization and patient accessibility. A standard treatment protocol involving two facilitators overseeing a psychedelic therapy session that might last 6 to 8 hours is obviously going to be a high cost medical service (and note that this is before allowing for several hours of therapy both before and after the actual psychedelic experience).

In terms of economics around PAT patient accessibility, a shorter trip duration is likely to be a big advantage. Reducing a PAT session length by say 2-3 hours could comfortably provide for a cost reduction of $1,000 or so. Shorter sessions would also free up facilitator time to allow treatment of a greater number of patients. Are there any downsides to a shorter trip duration? I think that this is still an open question and it could possibly be the case that the benefits gained through psilocybin-based PAT may in part be triggered by the long session duration.

CYB004 – DMT – But Slower

CYBN has been granted a US patent for CYB004 (a deuterated dimethyltryptamine analog). In stark contrast to CYBN’s modification to psilocybin (a shorter trip version), CYB004 is said to deliver a longer duration DMT experience. CYBN also highlights that CYB004 DMT may have additional advantages (relative to unmodified DMT) relating to improved bioavailability and dosing methods. When it comes to trip duration, if shorter is better for psilocybin, why is longer better for DMT?

You may have heard a DMT experience being described as the ‘businessman’s trip’, or that DMT is the ‘lunch-hour psychedelic’. Both of these euphemisms highlight the very short duration of a DMT trip, which might last from as little as 5 minutes to up to 45 minutes (although a typical session might last around 30 minutes, with effects starting to subside after around 15 minutes). Relative to psilocybin, I think it is fair to say that DMT is expected to also produce a much more intense experience. DMT trips are frequently reported to be challenging experiences that can create extreme anxiety and disorientation.

Clearly, a very short and super-intense DMT trip leaves little room for therapy to be conducted whilst a patient is under the drug’s influence. If CYBN’s CYB004 DMT analog is able to create a longer, less intense patient experience, it may open the door for the compound to be used with PAT. CYBN’s current aim is to apply CYB004 for the treatment of general anxiety disorder. Other groups in the psychedelics sector are looking at DMT as a treatment for depression.

Cash Burn Rate a Major Concern

In a recent note on CMPS, I highlighted 4 important factors that I think investors in the psychedelic sector need to be extremely mindful of:

Uncertainty regarding the outcome of the clinical trials (effectiveness). Uncertainty regarding regulatory approval for PAT and the timeline for this to be achieved (regulatory support). Assuming that regulatory approval is granted, there remains a great deal of uncertainty around the scalability of PAT and the potential revenue streams that will be available to participants (commercialization). Balance sheet and cash flow.

Back in late 2020 and early 2021, an overly-simplistic and irrationally-optimistic narrative emerged regarding psychedelics, along the lines of – ‘the drugs work, regulators will eventually get on board, the size of the potential addressable market is so vast that most participants will be able to enjoy large profit streams'. Share price performance within the psychedelics sector has provided a painful reality check for those who bought the sector hype.

Cash burn appears to be the most significant issue for the psychedelics sector today. For me, CYBN is already in a precarious position in regard to the company’s cash burn rate and balance sheet strength. Exhibit 1 shows that CYBN’s cash balances are rapidly diminishing.

Exhibit 1:

Source: CYBN’s 3Q23 MD&A, page 29.

Exhibit 2:

Source: CYBN’s 3Q23 MD&A, page 33.

As at 31 December 2022, CYBN had cash and equivalents of ~CA$22.5m. With operating cash flow running at around minus CA$12m per quarter (as per Exhibit 2), CYBN’s balance sheet position appears to be very fragile. The company has recognized this problem (belatedly in my view) and has recently advised the market of a cost reduction program driven by headcount reduction. CYBN say that they have reduced the number of employees working in areas that are ‘not of a clinical priority’ or involved with ‘clinical trial initiatives’ by 15% and that this will reduce the annual cash burn rate by ‘millions of dollars’. Given the worrying state that the company is in, I would have hoped for more transparency regarding the cost saving (CYBN clearly know the exact number) – ‘millions of dollars’ could imply as low as CA$2m pa, which is clearly not enough to solve the underlying cash flow problem.

CYBN’s board and management team seem to be relying on the company’s at-the-market equity program (‘ATM program’) to keep the ship afloat. CYBN announced a US$35m ATM program in August 2022. As at 31 December 2022 CYBN has issued 11,258,683 shares under the ATM program at an average price of US$0.5857 per share, raising US$6.594m before costs. Post 3Q23 and up to 13 February 2023, CYBN issued a further 5,773,900 shares through the ATM program, at an average price of US$0.4225 per share, raising US$2.439m before costs – these shares were issued at a price level some 28% lower than the ATM program issuance in 2022, implying a materially higher cost for ongoing capital support.

The ATM program had US$26m of remaining capacity available as at 13 February 2023. CYBN’s shares are currently trading at around US$0.38 per share; at that price level, to raise cash through the ATM program, CYBN needs to issue 54% more shares per dollar raised than it did during the period to 31 December 2022. Given the high size of the potential ATM program issuance relative to CYBN’s market capitalization, continued drip feeding of new shares into the market is likely to put consistent downward pressure on CYBN’s share price, making this financing method an increasingly less efficient balance sheet support method over time. Assuming USDCAD at ~1.35, and a share price of US$0.38, the remaining ATM program capacity translates to an increase in shares on issue of around 50%.

Conclusion & Rating

CYBN’s deuterated psilocybin and DMT projects are genuinely interesting and may prove to be valuable assets in the use of psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat mental health disorders (subject to material uncertainties regarding the long and winding paths to regulatory approval and commercialization). Further significant share price falls could make CYBN a potential acquisition target - but this is a speculative scenario that I am presently unwilling to consider as part of an investment case.

Similar to other companies operating in the psychedelics sector, CYBN has a high cash burn rate and a rapidly eroding balance sheet cash position. Drug development is an expensive undertaking, and I struggle to see how CYBN can move forward successfully without a large capital raising. The announced cost reductions are a sensible move, but the detail provided is rather vague and the positive impact of headcount reduction on the cash burn rate appears relatively minor. With an ATM program also likely to put consistent downward pressure on the share price, I land at a SELL rating for CYBN.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.