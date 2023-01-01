Justin Sullivan

Introduction

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw explosive growth in 2022 as the company progressed toward building out its ecosystem of financial products. Then, as the macroeconomic conditions worsened coming into 2023, investors started to see a more uncertain future for SoFi casting doubts about the future direction of the company. However, despite the macroeconomic concerns, I continue to see SoFi opportunistically for three major reasons. One, as mentioned in my previous article, the company's delinquency is not expected to hinder SoFi's growth or operations. Two, the company's growth in the personal loan sector will likely continue throughout 2023. Finally, with SoFi Bank, the company will likely significantly improve its operating efficiencies and leap closer to profitability.

Personal Loan Strength

Similar to 2022, I believe the personal loan industry will see strong growth throughout 2023 as the interest rate environment gets tougher for Americans. Due to the high inflation rates, the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates for about a year, and as a result, the interest rates on credit cards have reached the highest point since 1991 at about 19%. Further, due to the inflationary pressure impacting individuals' discretionary income, as the picture below shows, the total credit card debt sharply increased to about $927 billion by the end of 2022. As such, it could be seen that individuals are actively seeking easy-to-access credits in order to cope with the inflationary environment even when the rates are at historical highs.

LendingTree

Thus, I believe the current environment is perfect for the personal loan industry. LendingTree's (TREE) data shows that "nearly 6 in 10 borrowers take out a personal loan to consolidate debt or refinance credit cards." Unlike credit cards, not only does the Federal Reserve's data shows that personal loan interest rates are about half of the credit card interest rates, but like credit cards, personal loans are also an unsecured form of loans that are easy to access via online providers like SoFi. So, in a tough environment for consumers, it will be beneficial for them to opt for a personal loan rather than a credit card loan. Therefore, considering Americans are seeking easy-to-access capital, I believe that the bullish environment for the personal loan industry will continue throughout 2023 as personal loans have lower interest rates and are offered as easily as credit cards with fixed interest rates.

How Does This Benefit SoFi?

Throughout 2022, SoFi's growth was heavily reliant on the growth of the personal loan business. As the chart below shows, SoFi's personal loan originations grew about 50% year-over-year, which was in line with the company's 50% year-over-year revenue growth.

Created by the Author using sources from Sofi

As this data suggests, a personal loan has been a crucial part of SoFi's growth in 2022, and I believe a strong personal loan market directly translates to SoFi's personal loan originations growth due to the company's unique ecosystem. SoFi has loss-leading financial products such as credit cards, high-yield savings/checking accounts, brokerage accounts, etc. to attract members at an astounding rate of about 51% growth year-over-year. These members, when in need of a personal loan or any type of loan, are already in SoFi's ecosystem allowing SoFi to effectively cross-sell its products. Regarding this phenomenon, CEO Anthony Noto said that SoFi's "network [is effective], becoming a household brand name [leading] cross-buying."

Overall, as the personal loan market is expected to maintain its strong growth, similar to 2022, I believe that personal loans will continue to be the growth drivers for SoFi in 2023 as new consumers and existing SoFi members seek to consolidate their debt or seek extra liquidity.

Bottom-Line Improvement

Beyond the positive top-line growth expectations, SoFi's bottom line is expected to see massive improvements throughout 2023 driving the company to profitability in 2023Q4.

Since SoFi received a bank charter in early 2022, the company, during the 2023 Electronic Payments Symposium Conference, said that the "deposits [grew] to $7.3 billion from $1 billion at the beginning of [2022]" as the company tripled their member base from 1.8 million to 5.2 million customers. As a result, in 2022Q4, the company had a "190-basis-point gap between [the] deposit funding and alternative sources of funding" the company used to rely on before the banking charter. Finally, the company also said that the deposit inflows continue to be strong leading to company to expect the deposit inflows to continue at about $2.3 billion or higher through 2023. As a result, SoFi's quarterly adjusted EBITDA has been exponentially improving in 2022.

SoFi

These data, in my opinion, show strong evidence of the company's exponential bottom-line improvement that may come in 2023. Thus, as the company's top line grows from continued strength in the personal loan market, the strong inflow of deposits, or cheaper capital, will allow SoFi to maximize its bottom line growth to reach "profitability in the fourth quarter-final." Therefore, SoFi's ecosystem bringing in healthy deposits and the strong personal loan industry is expected to have tremendous benefits for SoFi.

Risk to Thesis

Macroeconomic conditions are an obvious risk to my bullish thesis. Still, beyond the macroeconomic risks, some investors may point out that slowing economic growth often leads to lower demand for new loans as the growth dries out. However, I believe SoFi will not be profoundly affected by slowing economic output in 2023 as many fear due to its unique position in the market. SoFi, for now, is competing to bring refinancing to its consumers. For example, bringing down student loan rates or mortgage rates through refinancing, or bringing down interest burden through personal loans for consumers that have credit card debt. And, as CEO Anthony Noto says, the company is "in a market where [consumers] could still refinance at attractive rates" with SoFi. Therefore, I believe the declining new loan demand will affect SoFi less than other lenders who primarily focus on issuing new loans.

Summary

I continue to believe that SoFi's growth will continue in 2023. As mentioned in my previous article, not only will the company be relatively safe from delinquency risks, personal loan markets still have a massive opportunity for SoFi to capitalize on, especially with the company's banking charter allowing stronger margins. Therefore, despite some macroeconomic concerns surrounding the economy, I continue to be bullish on SoFi.