Summary

  • Nickel prices have been doing well the past few years as demand for nickel from electric vehicles is rapidly rising and the global economy continues to grow, boosting stainless steel demand.
  • The nickel market is forecasting oversupply of nickel pig iron ("NPI'') nickel and very tight supply/deficits of battery-grade nickel.
  • We look at three nickel juniors - two have projects in Brazil and one in Australia. Two are pure mining projects and one is a refining project.
  • The usual risks for junior miners and refiners apply.
piece of nickel on periodic table of elements

statu-nascendi

This article first appeared in Trend Investing on March 9, 2023, but has been updated for this article.

The nickel price and market news has mostly been positive the past few years. This is especially true for nickel juniors that

Nickel spot price 5 year chart

Mining.com

Sumitomo Metal Mining forecasts (as of Sept. 2022) small nickel deficits for 2022 and 2023

SMM

Construction is well underway at the Araguaia Nickel Project in Brazil

Company presentation

Araguaia Feasibility highlights

Company presentation

Vermelho nickel-cobalt Project Feasibility Study results - Post-tax NPV8% US$3.4b

Company presentation

Horizonte Minerals summary

Company presentation

November 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate showing the shallow resource

Company presentation

Jaguar Project 2021 Scoping Study highlights

Company presentation

Jaguar Project location map

Company presentation

QPM's DNI Process can use any laterite ore as feedstock and process it with zero solids waste

Company presentation

Laterite ore from New Caledonia to be processed by QPM's TECH facility

Company presentation

The conceptual TECH Project layout showing the proposed nickel, cobalt, and HPA refineries

Company presentation

Feasibility Study highlights for the TECH Project

Company news November 28, 2022

Quote from Trend Investing article

Trend Investing

Trend Investing article quote

Trend Investing

Trend Investing

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CENTAURUS METALS [ASX:CTM], HORIZONTE MINERALS [LON:HZM] , ERAMET [FRA:ERA], ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS [TSXV:ELBM] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

