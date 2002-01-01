Allied Properties: This REIT Yielding 7.8% Just Raised Its Distribution

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • Allied Properties just increased its dividend for the 11th consecutive year. Units are currently yielding 7.8%.
  • A planned disposition of the REIT’s data center properties will fund a welcome deleveraging of the balance sheet.
  • Allied’s unique property portfolio in the Office REIT sector positions the firm to benefit from urbanization and demographic trends.

contemporary loft office

vicnt/iStock via Getty Images

Author's Note: All figures in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Overview

2022 marked the second worst year on record for the Canadian REIT sector with a 17% loss across the index. There are a few quality

Allied Properties Assets

Allied Properties Assets (Allied Properties )

Allied Properties NOI By Segment

Allied Properties NOI By Segment (Allied Properties )

Allied Properties Top Ten Users

Allied Properties Top Ten Users (Allied Properties)

Allied Properties Distribution History

Allied Properties Distribution History (Allied Properties )

Allied Properties Debt Maturity Profile

Allied Properties Debt Maturity Profile (Allied Properties)

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2.11K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REI.UN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.