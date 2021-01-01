JHVEPhoto

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is an incredible business. COVID rocketed e-commerce forward, and took the stock multiples of businesses across the cloud with it.

Clouded Judgement Substack

For the most part, valuations have come back down to earth. Shopify peaked near the end of 2021 and looks to be bottoming now. So, I want to look at the investment prospects today, with a much more reasonable share price and after the significant headway made by the company through the pandemic.

FAST Graphs 10-K

Shopify enables e-commerce transactions through its cloud-based model for primarily small and medium businesses (SMBs). The company offers a one-stop shop, with continuously growing offerings to lock companies into the ecosystem. It appears to have been very effective, and you can see above the growth in revenue booked by the company by cohort as companies grow in their partnership.

SMBs are fickle, however. Although I doubt many of them switch out of the Shopify ecosystem considering the substantial switching costs, churn is a concern as these businesses fail or close up online operations. Shopify is putting substantial effort into moving up-market now to the enterprise level, which has been moderately successful. However, this does open the door to fierce competition, the effects of which remain to be seen.

The company makes money in two ways. Subscription revenues account for less than a third of revenues and the piece of the pie is decreasing quarter after quarter as Shopify tacks on additional offerings to its merchant solutions. Merchants pay Spotify a fixed fee as low as $50 a month to open their storefront, at which point the upselling begins. Merchant solutions comprises the remainder of revenues, and some of the offerings are listed below:

10-K

The company continues to invest heavily to build out its offerings. Shop payments is available now in 22 countries, point-of-sale in 14 countries, Shopify Shipping in 7 countries, and Shopify Capital in 4 countries. The Shopify App Store now has over 10,000 applications built, and the net effect of all these offerings appears to be very high switching costs and a lock-in to the company's ecosystem. Despite the company not making most of its revenues from subscriptions, the moat it has built places it in the company of the best cloud software-as-a-service providers.

In the most recent quarter, revenues grew 28% FX-neutral (FXN) on 17% FXN gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth. Inside of GMV, offline grew 25% or 40% on the full year, the company facilitated $28B in cross-border sales, totaling up to a GMV of over $197B on the full year. Over 2/3 of eligible merchants are enrolled in Shopify Pay, which gives the company a revenue cut. The company also facilitated $400M in loans via Shopify Capital. Strong GMV growth led to Merchant Solutions revenue growth of 32% FXN, while Subscription Solutions grew only 14%. Monthly recurring revenues were up 7% yoy to $109M, with Shopify Plus customers (the highest tier) now comprising 33%, up from 29% a year ago.

Considering Shopify now estimates 10% penetration in American e-commerce, the natural growth vector for the company is up-market. Shopify Plus had some major wins, with notable brands now onboard like Supreme, Nestle, Mars, Heinz, Mattell, Gymshark, Kylie Cosmetics, and more. I assess this is the most important part of Shopify's story from here. Churn is lower in this cohort, with management projecting over 90% retention in Shopify Plus customers. Additionally, subscriptions start at $2,000 a month, upselling is easier, and GMV's are higher.

However, the competition is much tougher. The value proposition for smaller businesses with Shopify is obvious. For small businesses, the ability to run an online store would be incredibly difficult outside of the Shopify ecosystem. The company puts everything they need all in one place and lets merchants focus on selling. This has led to Shopify's buildout of its logistics arm to support merchants in fulfillment, including the July acquisition of Deliverr last year.

Data by YCharts

This has been very dilutive in the short-term to the company's operating metrics. Margins took a hit YOY with the absorption of Deliverr, and growth outside of subscriptions (Shopify Pay and other add-ons) continues to dilute gross margins. The concern this gives me is subscription solutions aren't growing at nearly the breakneck pace of the rest of the company. Smaller businesses churn much more, and true success in Shopify Plus is still an open question in my eyes. Shopify's merchants are very sensitive to overall macroeconomic conditions, and increased competition combined with contracting margins does not excite me as an investor.

Management projects continued headwinds through 2023 from logistics on margins, though they expect gross margin to bounce back somewhat into Q1. The end result here is despite 28% FXN revenue growth, gross profit only grew 15% to $799M in the most recent quarter.

With $5.1B on the balance sheet and modest debt, I don't have any liquidity concerns.

Data by YCharts 10-K

Expenses ballooned in 2022, with R&D and G&A nearly doubling, and around a 1/3 increase in S&M. Operating expenses were relatively flat adjusted for one-time impairments from Q3 to Q4, with management projecting single digit % increase into Q1. From the earnings call:

We also have several other key initiatives already in process in order to help us manage operating expenses, including greater focus on our cloud infrastructure spend, heightened scrutiny of the performance of our marketing programs and their associated payback periods, and in general, an increased emphasis on better leveraging technology internally to automate previously manual processes and thereby improve the speed, accuracy and efficiency of delivering great products and solutions for our merchants.

My takeaway here is Shopify needed to build this offering out to continue to appeal to its merchant base. They are the one-stop shop, but it isn't cheap. Execution in logistics is vital here, but if it goes well, the company should be able to grow into its expenses. As the macroeconomic picture improves, Shopify will be in a strong position to benefit with outsized gains in its payment volumes and take-rates.

In September of last year, the company re-baselined its compensation which caused overall expenses to rise. Employees are now in the driver's seat, according to the earnings call, on choosing their allocation of cash versus equity compensation. Stock-based compensation was up from $98M in Q4 2021 to $142M in 2022, although it lags behind many other cloud stocks as a percentage of revenue.

Clouded Judgement Substack

Shopify isn't cheap by any stretch. At around 9X next twelve months revenues, it's in the company of companies like HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), another SMB cloud operator, and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT).

Looking at other metrics in comparison to the rest of the cloud, gross margins are very low which is expected as the majority of its revenues are now earned outside of basic software subscriptions. FCF margins of -3% and a GAAP operating margin of -15% are not ideal, although as a percentage of revenues the rest of the expenses, including stock-based compensation, appear in-line. The problem is Shopify really isn't a cloud SaaS stock at this point. They are a very moaty e-commerce company, closer in makeup to the much smaller Etsy (NYSE:ETSY). I think the business is fantastic, but I really don't like the stock, especially at these prices.

I think Shopify will continue to be successful. The business story is phenomenal, and the merchants the company has enabled to do business online is a net positive to the marketplace, in my opinion. Despite that, the company is priced for this business success while I don't see the short-term bull case in terms of improved profitability or outsized growth. Subscription revenue growth lags growth elsewhere in the business, which is reliant on additional feature build-outs. The ecosystem is strong, but I maintain a cautious outlook on the company's moves upmarket into enterprise where larger companies are not starved for choice in how they conduct e-commerce. The company is spending where it needs to for its next leg of growth, but I'll wait on the sidelines to see it come to fruition or for a substantial discount to today's prices to wade in. It's a hold.