Investment Thesis

CECO Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) provides solutions that help companies from various industries improve water and air quality and increase energy efficiency. The company has recently acquired Transcend Solutions, known for designing and manufacturing separation and filtration solutions for hydrocarbon and chemical processing. I believe this acquisition can highly accelerate the company's growth in the coming times as Transcend's business platform can strengthen its capabilities and increase its product offerings.

About CECO

CECO is an environmentally-focused company that supports industrial water, industrial air, and energy transition markets worldwide by offering its technologies & applications. The company enhances air & water quality, improve emission administration, and increases energy efficiency for various applications, such as power generation, midstream & downstream hydrocarbon processing & logistics, production of electric cars, batteries, semiconductors, steel production, polysilicon fabrication, and water treatment. The company conducts business in two reportable segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company serves water & wastewater treatment, power generation hydrocarbon processing, marine & naval vessel, oily water separation & treatment, and the midstream oil and gas industry through its Engineered Systems segment. This segment contributes 62.28% to the company's total net sales. In the Industrial Process Solutions segment, the company provides a wide range of fluid handling, air pollution control, and process filtration solutions to the broad industrial sector. This segment represents 37.71% of the company's total annual net sales. Recently, the company acquired Wakefield Acoustics, which designs and manufactures noise control systems. This acquisition can benefit the company by expanding in European markets and capturing additional market share.

Acquisition of Transcend Solutions

There is dramatic growth in the oil & natural gas industry due to its crucial role in the energy transition. This growth has also increased the demand for industrial filtration & separation solutions, creating ample profit-steering opportunities for CECO. The demand has also been further fueled by environmental protection laws and mandates which are introduced by many countries all over the world. In addition, many industries are increasing their capital expenditures on technologies and solutions to reduce harmful environmental effects. Identifying these growth opportunities, the company has recently acquired Transcend Solutions, which designs & produces process filtration solutions and applications. Its solutions are beneficial for various industries such as Oil & Gas production, Chemical, Petrochemical, Refining, Pipeline & Transmission, and Gas processing. These solutions reduce harmful environmental impacts and help companies cut down on energy costs. This acquisition has significantly improved the company's product offerings, as Transcend's business platform consists of a broad range of fuel separation and filtration applications. I believe this acquisition can act as a primary catalyst to boost the company's growth in the next few years, as Transcend might help the CECO to address the rising demand & opportunities by penetrating markets of LNG, midstream oil & gas, chemical processing applications, and hydrocarbon processing on a deeper level. Even CECO's management believes that the addition of Transcend can double the company's revenue in the next three years after integrating it into the existing network of CECO's customers & location. As per my analysis, Transcend can also strengthen the company's competitive position as it is an impactful expansion in terms of product offerings. I think the integration of Transcend can improve the company's profit margins in the coming years as Transcend enhances the CECO's short-cycle & long-cycle mix, and Transcend already has accretive operating margins.

What is the Main Risk Faced by CECO?

Rising Debt

The company currently has $107.6 million in long-term debt, which is 24.8% of the current market capitalization. The company's long-term debt has increased by 74.7% in FY2022 compared to $61.6 million in FY2021. The rising debt level is concerning in the current economic scenario as inflation and interest rates are rising continuously. If interest rates keep rising in the coming period, then it can increase the company's financial cost and adversely affect its profit margins.

Dependency on Third Party Suppliers

The company is highly dependent on multiple third-party suppliers for the supply of raw materials, including sub-assemblies and specific parts. The supply can be interrupted if third-party suppliers are unable to supply the required quantity of raw materials due to factors such as adverse economic conditions, lack of liquidity, operational failure, health-related shutdown, and other reasons. If there is a disruption in the supply of raw materials due to any of the above reasons, it could negatively impact the company's manufacturing activities and reduce its production volumes by further contracting its profit margins.

Valuation

The company's recent acquisition of Transcend Solutions can significantly help it grow its revenue in the coming quarters as Transcend has a wide range of product offerings which I believe can push the stock upwards. According to the seeking alpha, the company's EPS for FY2023 might be in the range of $0.64-$0.89. After considering the rising demand and improved profit margins, I believe the EPS estimate of $0.89 is accurate for FY2023. The EPS estimate of $0.89 gives the forward P/E ratio of 14.64x. After comparing the forward P/E ratio of 14.64x with CECO's 5-year average P/E ratio of 17.32x, I think the company is undervalued. I believe the company might gain significant momentum due to its recent acquisition of Transcend Solutions, which can help it to trade above its 5-year average P/E ratio. I estimate the company might trade at a P/E ratio of 20.5x, giving the target price of $18.25, a 40% upside compared to the current share price of $13.03.

Conclusion

The company has been experiencing high demand due to tailwinds in the oil & natural gas industry and new environmental policies & mandates introduced by the government. I believe its recent acquisition of Transcend Solutions can accelerate its growth as it can strengthen its capabilities by increasing its product offerings and helping it to address the rising demand. The integration of Transcend into the current network of CECO can improve the company's profit margins. It faces the risk of disruptions in the supply of raw materials and rising interest rates. Transcend was a key supplier of the CECO. Therefore, its integration can reduce CECO's dependency on third-party suppliers. The stock is currently undervalued, and I think investors can expect a healthy 40% growth in the price levels as the revenues are expected to grow tremendously in the coming year. After considering all the above factors, I assign a buy rating to CECO.