Western Digital Should Benefit From Samsung's Production Cuts, But Macro Headwinds Could Dampen Memory Recovery

Robert Castellano
Summary

  • Western Digital and Micron have had substantial inventories to work through, causing memory prices to drop significantly.
  • Samsung’s decision to reduce memory chip production should alleviate the inventory overhang in late 2023 with a recovery in memory revenues in early 2024 for Western Digital and Micron.
  • Smartphone and PC data point to the start of a recovery in 2023 that won’t move to positive YoY growth until 2024.
Roller Coaster of interest Rates And Inflation

DNY59

Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) announced it was substantially reducing its memory chip production after it reported its smallest profit since the 2009 financial crisis. According to the company's financial release, inventory had expanded to 52.2 trillion won at the end of

smartphone and PC unit forecast 2022-2023

The Information Network

Western Digital financial metrics

Western Digital

Total HDD data shipped

The Information Network

Micron Technology financial metrics

Micron

Memory revenue by type

The Information Network

Dr. Robert N. Castellano, is president of The Information Network www.theinformationnet.com.

I received a Ph.D. degree in chemistry from Oxford University (England) under Dr. John Goodenough, inventor of the lithium ion battery and 2019 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry. I've had ten years experience in the field of wafer fabrication at AT&T Bell Laboratories and Stanford University.

I received a Ph.D. degree in chemistry from Oxford University (England) under Dr. John Goodenough, inventor of the lithium ion battery and 2019 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry. I've had ten years experience in the field of wafer fabrication at AT&T Bell Laboratories and Stanford University.

I have been Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed Journal of Active and Passive Electronic Devices since 2000. I authored the book "Technology Trends in VLSI Manufacturing" (Gordon and Breach), "Solar Panel Processing" (Old City Publishing), "Alternative Energy Technology" (Old City Publishing). Also in the solar area, I am CEO of SolarPA, which uses a proprietary nanomaterial to coat solar cells, increasing the efficiency by up to 10%. I recently published a fictional novel Blessed, available on Amazon and other sites.

Comments

