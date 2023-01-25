maybefalse

Elevator Pitch

I continue to rate Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) [9988:HK] shares as a Buy.

In my prior January 25, 2023, update for Alibaba, I determined that it was a good time to buy BABA's shares taking into account its valuations and the cloud business' favorable prospects.

With the current write-up, my attention turns to Alibaba's recent proposed move to split itself into 6 units, which I think acts as both a short term catalyst (narrowing of conglomerate discount) and long term value driver (a greater focus on capital allocation). I see no reasons to change my bullish view of BABA's shares, so my Buy rating for Alibaba remains intact.

Why Is Alibaba Splitting Into 6 Units?

BABA previously released a 6-K filing on March 28, 2023, revealing that it will have "a new organizational and governance structure" with "six major business groups and other investments, each to be independently managed."

Alibaba's Six Units Post Reorganization

BABA's 6-K Filing Dated March 28, 2023

On March 30, 2023, Alibaba hosted a call (event transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) for sell-side analysts with the intention of providing more color on the company's planned corporate restructuring exercise. At this investor call, BABA emphasized that the company will "have even more options to enhance shareholders' value after the restructuring." This is the reason for Alibaba's split into 6 units.

In the next section, I will discuss in detail how the split will have a positive impact for investors in terms of value enhancement.

How Will This Split Impact Investors?

Alibaba's proposed split will impact investors and the company positively in two key ways.

Firstly, BABA mentioned at the March 30, 2023, analyst call that the corporate restructuring exercise will "provide incentive plans to the management teams and employees" from the 6 units to "drive entrepreneurial innovation".

Alibaba's top line growth in local currency or RMB terms has slowed from +41% for fiscal 2021 (YE March 31) to +19% and +2% in FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively. Apart from regulatory headwinds (authorities' crackdown on the Chinese technology sector) and the COVID-19 pandemic (persistence with COVID-zero policy for a prolonged period of time), BABA's financial performance has also been affected by competitive pressures.

Specifically, the company's key businesses have ceded ground to independently-run, single-business focused competitors. For example, Alibaba's Taobao Tmall, Local Services Group (e.g. food delivery business Ele.me), Global Digital Business (e.g. e-commerce marketplace Lazada) divisions have faced intense competition from Pinduoduo (PDD), Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) (OTCPK:MPNGY), and Sea Limited (SE), respectively. BABA's various businesses would have done better, if not for the fact that the company's decision making was too centralized and individuals didn't have appropriate incentives tied to the success of the business divisions they worked at.

Following the completion of its reorganization, BABA will become more decentralized with the company's key business units being given the autonomy and motivation to compete more effectively with respective rivals. This should lead to a faster pace of sales expansion and profitability improvement for Alibaba in time to come.

Secondly, Alibaba highlighted at its analyst call in end-March that all of its business units, with the exception of Taobao Tmall, "will be set up in a way that enables financing from third-parties, spin-offs and IPOs" as part of the proposed corporate restructuring exercise.

Notably, BABA is reported to have plans in place to spin off and list its Cainiao Smart Logistics business, one of its six business units post-split, in Hong Kong by end-2023, as per a recent March 30, 2023, Seeking Alpha News article.

It is realistic to expect that Alibaba will follow in the footsteps of its Chinese internet peers and have more of its business units separately listed. As an illustration, Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) [700:HK] has its entertainment business Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) listed on the NYSE, while JD.com (JD) has the shares of its units, JD Health (OTCPK:JDHIF) (OTCPK:JDHIY) [6618:HK] and JD Logistics (OTCPK:JDLGF) [2618:HK], trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

BABA's shares have suffered from a substantial conglomerate or holding company discount in the past, due to the breadth of businesses it operates and the fact these businesses are unlisted without independent market valuations being available.

I touch on Alibaba's holding company or conglomerate discount in the subsequent section.

BABA Stock Key Metrics

The key metrics for Alibaba relate to the holding company discounts that the market has assigned to BABA and its peers.

According to analysis provided by two research firms, Alibaba's conglomerate discount is estimated to be 40% or higher.

In a report (not publicly available) titled "F4Q23 Earnings Preview" published by UBS (UBS) on April 11, 2023, Alibaba's shares are deemed to be worth $177 apiece in the absence of a conglomerate discount, which translates into a -41% discount as compared to its last done share price of $101.54 as of April 10, 2023.

Separately, Goldman Sachs (GS) issued a report (not publicly available) earlier on March 31, 2023, titled "China Internet Trip And Reorganization Call Takeaways" which valued BABA at $182 per share assuming a zero holding company discount. In other words, the current holding company discount for Alibaba is approximately -44% as per Goldman Sachs' estimates. GS also highlighted that JD's mean conglomerate discount for the past 22 months was around -30%. JD's holding company discount is narrower than that for BABA, because the former has already spun off of some of its key businesses as separately listed entities.

If I assume that Alibaba's shares are now penalized with a -42.5% conglomerate discount (the average of GS' and UBS' estimates) at its current share price and expect the holding company discount to narrow to -30% in the future, BABA's shares have an upside of +22% deserving of a Buy.

What Is The Long-Term Outlook?

Alibaba stressed at the March 30 call that it will gradually become more "of an asset and capital operator than a business operator", which will mark a key shift from "the Alibaba Board" having "control over the boards of these new companies, in particular in the initial phase" of the reorganization. This is the most important part of BABA's corporate restructuring that will have a major impact on the company's outlook for the long run.

In the past, the key members of the management team, such as CEO Daniel Zhang, will have to allocate a significant proportion of their time to overseeing the day-to-day running of the company's key businesses. Moving ahead, BABA's key management should be able to spend more time on the most critical long term value creation tool, capital allocation, as the individual business units' employees take greater responsibility for operational matters.

At the end-March analyst call, Alibaba specifically mentioned about the intention "to monetize certain of the less strategic investments in our investment portfolio in order to improve our capital structure" and also reiterated its "commitment to the existing share repurchase program ($40 billion authorization that lasts till Q1 of calendar 2025)." These offer insights into the actions that BABA can take to drive value creation for the company in the long run.

One area to focus on its portfolio optimization. With the company establishing a new corporate structure focused on 6 key business units, this implies that Alibaba has already identified which businesses or assets are non-core. A more streamlined corporate structure with the divestment of non-core investments should drive a narrowing of the holding company or conglomerate discount for Alibaba. Separately, Alibaba will be able to prioritize capital allocation for new or existing businesses boasting stronger growth potential and superior profitability, as the proportion of non-core businesses within the company's overall business mix becomes lower.

The other area to watch out for its capital return. Alibaba is now in a position to be more active in returning capital to shareholders. Firstly, BABA's key business units can raise capital on their own as independent entities without relying on the parent holding company, which frees up excess capital. Secondly, the monetization of non-core assets and investments can enable Alibaba to consider special dividends and larger buyback programs.

Bottom Line

Alibaba's recently announced corporate restructuring plan involving a split into 6 business units should be value accretive in my opinion, which provides justification for my Buy rating. In the near term, investors should be willingly to award a narrower holding company discount to BABA, as it monetizes the value of its key businesses with spin-offs and public listings. For the long run, the split frees up management attention to focus on creating shareholder value with optimal capital allocation initiatives.