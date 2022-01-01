Futu Holdings: Still A Speculative Buy

Apr. 11, 2023 11:27 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)1 Comment
Summary

  • Futu delivered a solid December 2022 quarter, beating analyst estimates with regard to both topline and earnings.
  • For FY 2022, Futu's topline expanded by about 7% YoY, to $976 million, and Non-GAAP net income increased 4.2% YoY, to $401.4 million.
  • As compared to a $7.5 billion market cap, Futu's FY 2022 net income pegs Futu stock valuation at below x20 P/E.
  • Post Q4 and FY 2022, I update my EPS expectations for Futu through 2025, and I now calculate a fair implied share price of $62.01.
  • My reiterated 'Buy' recommendation continues to be accompanied by a 'speculative' tag, due to unresolved regulatory risks.

Thesis

Quite some time has passed since I initiated coverage on Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) with a Buy recommendation--and the stock is up close to 35% as compared to a loss of about 1% for the S&P 500 (

Futu valuation

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Futu valuation, sensitivity table

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

