Diamondback Energy: Hedging May Save Q1

Apr. 11, 2023 11:29 AM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)DVN, PXD
Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
555 Followers

Summary

  • Diamondback Energy trades with oil prices but as an independent oil producer is still highly exposed to prices in natural gas.
  • Solid price collars are sufficient to prevent loss of revenue in Q1 vs Q4.
  • I believe the hedging strategy employed by FANG is far more robust and protective than its peers. This gives FANG a decided advantage for shareholder returns.

Banknotes burn in the gas flame of the stove

deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In February, I published an article on Devon Energy (DVN) that identified the potential risk that was developing from falling natural gas prices. In that article, I showed how much of an impact

NGL and Natural Gas Prices

NGL and Natural Gas Prices (EIA)

FANG collars and basis swaps

FANG collars and basis swaps (FANG 10-K)

FANG oil/gas composition

FANG oil/gas composition (FANG 10-K)

U.S. liquefied natural gas export projects

LNG export capacity (EIA)

WTI Price Forecast

WTI Price Forecast (EPD Investor Day 2023 Slides)

FANG

FANG 6-month Price Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
555 Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.