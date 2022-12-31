Nikola Stojadinovic/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (IVP) has filed to raise $28 million for selling shareholders and the company in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States.

With consolidation coming to the U.S. veterinary hospital market, Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. may be a small player finding it challenging to compete for the best opportunities sought by much larger acquirers in a relatively slow-growing industry.

Also, selling shareholders can sell up to approximately 4.6 million shares just after the IPO, likely putting downward pressure on the stock.

I'm therefore on Hold for the IPO.

Inspire Overview

Virginia Beach, Virginia-based Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. was founded to own, operate and acquire small animal general practice veterinary hospitals in the U.S., with an emphasis on dogs and cats.

Management is headed by president, Chairman and CEO Mr. Kimball Carr, who has been with the firm since February 2021 and previously held leadership roles at Starbucks, Mars, and Trupanion Medical Insurance.

In the future, management plans to expand to provide additional services such as:

Mixed animal facilities

Critical care services

Specialty services

Horse care services

As of December 31, 2022, Inspire has booked fair market value investment of $8.7 million in equity and debt from investors.

Inspire - Customer Acquisition

The company currently has 13 hospitals in nine U.S. states, mostly in the southern and eastern U.S. regions.

The firm utilizes pass-through limited liability companies for the hospitals that are managed and regulated on a state level.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have decreased as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 55.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 70.3% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative expense, was 1.3x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

Inspire's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global veterinary services market was an estimated $97.3 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $151.7 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rise in food-borne and zoonotic diseases worldwide and a continuing need to safeguard public health and food safety.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the North American veterinary services market through 2028:

N. America Veterinary Services Market (Grand View Research)

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a slightly slower CAGR than globally, at 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Mars

NVA

Pathway/Thrive

VetCor

Southern Vet Partners

Community Veterinary Partners

Others

Notably, the industry has seen incoming acquirers seek to "achieve location numbers between 50 and 200 units."

Inspire Veterinary Partners' Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue due to acquisitions

Higher gross profit but lower gross margin

Increasing operating loss

Growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 9,834,778 285.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 2,549,134 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 2,545,628 207.0% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 829,290 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 25.88% -20.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 32.53% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (3,518,138) -35.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (1,047,221) -41.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (4,911,926) -49.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (1,331,062) -13.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (2,658,309) Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (1,009,960) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, Inspire had $4.5 million in cash and $15.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was negative ($2.8 million).

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. IPO Details

Inspire intends to raise $28 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, offering approximately 5.6 million shares (1 million shares by the company, 4.6 million shares by selling shareholders) at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive 25 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

The selling shareholders will be able to sell their shares once the IPO closes and for up to 180 days after the closing of the IPO.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $58.7 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 58.5%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to or threatened by any pending legal proceedings.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Spartan Capital Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Inspire

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $47,998,975 Enterprise Value $58,720,935 Price / Sales 4.88 EV / Revenue 5.97 EV / EBITDA -16.69 Earnings Per Share -$0.47 Operating Margin -35.77% Net Margin -49.94% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 58.47% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$2,793,280 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -5.82% Debt / EBITDA Multiple -4.34 CapEx Ratio -19.70 Revenue Growth Rate 285.81% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Notably, there is no publicly-held veterinary hospital company to compare Inspire to; the companies that are active consolidators in the space are private entities.

An excellent summary of the state of industry consolidation can be found here.

Commentary About Inspire's IPO

IVP is seeking to go public to begin funding its consolidation/ acquisition strategy and for selling shareholders to have the opportunity to cash out post-IPO.

The company's financials have produced substantial top line revenue due to acquisitions, growing gross profit but decreased gross margin, higher operating loss and increasing cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was negative ($2.8 million).

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple was 1.3x in the most recent calendar year.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. currently plans to pay no dividends and plans to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements.

Inspire's CapEx Ratio indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures even as it has generated negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for consolidation in the U.S. veterinary hospital market is significant as the market is extremely fragmented; however, the forecasted growth rate for the industry in the coming years is only moderate.

Spartan Capital Securities is the sole underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 20.2% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its primary goal of seeking to acquire 50 veterinary hospitals in the next five-year period, which includes execution risk, the risk of overpaying, and integration risks.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 6x on high revenue growth (from acquisitions) but increasing operating losses.

The veterinary hospital market is attracting consolidators in the form of private equity and other entities (like the Mars family) that have access to low cost of capital.

If I could guess, Inspire's plan is to bootstrap to 60 hospitals in the next five years and then sell to a larger consolidator.

Another risk I see is whether the company will have to focus on the less enticing markets due to an inability to compete with deep-pocketed consolidators poring over opportunities in a relatively slow-growing industry.

Also, with selling shareholders being able to sell up to approximately 4.6 million shares into the market post-IPO, it's hard to get excited about Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. shares in the near term.

Accordingly, I'm on Hold for the Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.