baona/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) has filed to raise $11.5 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm imports luxury automobiles from the U.S. to China as a ‘parallel-importer’ outside the established manufacturer-dealer system.

CTNT is exposed to unpredictable Chinese government regulatory risks.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more information about the IPO.

Cheetah Overview

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. was founded to import luxury vehicles from the United States for resale within the PRC.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Huan Liu, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2016 and was previously CEO at Beijing Xinyongjia Technology Co. and has experience in real estate, private equity and car import/export services.

The service is called 'parallel-import', due to its operation outside of an authorized dealership relationship with an automobile manufacturer.

The company earns a profit primarily from the mark-up resale price to individuals or dealers in the PRC.

As of December 31, 2022, Cheetah has booked fair market value investment of $3.3 million from investors, including the founder, Mr. Huan Liu.

Cheetah - Customer Acquisition

The firm works with hundreds of procurement agents to obtain an ongoing supply of luxury automobiles based on demand for particular models in China.

In 2022, the firm counted nine customers in the PRC and sold 434 parallel-import cars during the year.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 1.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 0.8% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, was 17.7x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

Cheetah’s Market

According to a 2023 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Chinese market for luxury automobiles (as a proxy for the company's much smaller parallel-import market) was an estimated $160 billion at the beginning of 2023 and is forecast to reach $175 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued rise in demand from high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in China and improved offerings by luxury automakers.

Also, in the past decade, luxury automobile sales in China have grown by 36% per year, well in excess of the 26% annual rate of growth for the overall passenger car market.

The firm faces competitive pressures due to relatively low barriers to entry in the marketplace.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Slightly growing operating profit

A swing to cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 55,153,335 40.7% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 39,204,036 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 4,469,381 48.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 3,001,342 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 8.10% 5.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 7.66% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 2,139,612 3.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 2,117,472 5.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 816,980 1.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 1,170,205 2.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 2,189,605 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (13,084,037) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, Cheetah had $58,381 in cash and $12.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $2.2 million.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. IPO Details

Cheetah intends to raise $11.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may differ.

Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will be entitled to 15 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 45% for working capital and other general corporate purposes in support of our current business to supply parallel-import vehicles sourced in the U.S. to be sold in the PRC market; approximately 30% for developing our warehousing and logistics services; approximately 20% for developing financial services; and approximately 5% for developing and improving technology relating to an online platform that facilitates financial, warehousing, and logistics services. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Maxim Group.

Commentary About Cheetah’s IPO

CTNT is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate growth plans.

The firm’s financials have shown increasing top-line revenue, higher gross profit and gross margin, small growth in operating profit and a swing to cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $2.2 million.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its Selling efficiency multiple was a strong 17.7x in the most recent calendar year.

The firm currently plans to pay dividends as determined by the Board of Directors and subject to the North Carolina Business Corporations Act.

The market opportunity for Western luxury vehicles in China is large and will likely continue to grow at a moderate growth rate in the coming years.

Maxim Group is the sole underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (7.8%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its exposure to China’s market and the unpredictable regulatory environment, which can change with little notice and catastrophic results for foreign investors.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.