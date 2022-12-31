vikif

I’m sure you’ve heard the saying “variety is the spice of life.”

To some that could mean a new car or perhaps a vacation in warm resort-like weather (I have Covid right now, so I can only dream of such a thing).

It could also mean moving to a new house or decorating your current residence.

The phrase "variety is the spice of life" was first seen in 1785, in William Cowper’s poem The Task: “Variety is the very spice of life, that gives it all its flavor.”

Another way that I interpret the idiom is to say that diversity brings excitement to life - since I produce so much content here on Seeking Alpha, I like to occasionally mix things up and provide readers with some income accelerators.

To be clear, this does not mean that I’m changing my stripes as a writer or analyst, as I’ll always lean towards conservatism based on my difficult experiences back in 2008-2009. However, as I like to quote Frank Williams

“We are all gamblers at heart. We cannot be blamed for wanting to get at the best things in life in the quickest possible way. This is the spirit of America. The stock-market seems to offer the most rapid road to fortune.”

Every reader has his or her own unique risk tolerance profile, and as for me, I seek to invest in quality stocks that can be purchased at a wide margin of safety.

We all know that when the dividend yield gets above 10%, it usually means that investors perceive very low growth, or even worse, a potential dividend cut.

So let me be clear: long-term investors should be looking at real estate investment trusts, or REITs, with dividends that are not just safe but also have good growth prospects. However, in this article, I’ll add some variety to the lineup and tell you about four mortgage REITs, or mREITs, that I’m buying and recommending.

My Disclosure, of Course: Don’t Put All Of You Eggs In One Basket.

BXMT: Yielding 14.2%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”) that originates or acquires senior loans that are secured by commercial real estate. While BXMT primarily issues floating-rate senior loans, they may also originate or acquire fixed rate loans, mezzanine loans, and subordinate mortgage loans.

Currently 100% of their portfolio consists of floating-rate loans, which will help mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. They are externally managed by Blackstone Inc. (BX), which is the largest real estate private equity company in the world.

The relationship BXMT has with Blackstone provides them with access to all the resources of the Blackstone Real Estate platform, which gives them a sizeable competitive advantage.

In total, BXMT has a $26.8 billion senior loan portfolio consisting of 203 loans with a weighted average origination loan-to-value (“LTV”) of 64%. During 2022, BXMT originated or acquired $7.1 billion of loans and collected 100% of interest owed.

BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s portfolio of senior loans is collateralized by multiple property types including office, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, and retail. Their largest property type is office, representing 40% of their portfolio, followed by multifamily at 24% and hospitality at 18%.

BXMT’s real estate collateral is located in North America, Europe, and Australia. 69% of the properties are located in the U.S., 13% are located in the U.K., 13% are located in other European countries, and 5% are located in Australia.

BXMT - Investor Presentation

BXMT has a well-structured balance sheet with long-duration liabilities, no capital markets mark-to-market financings, $1.6 billion in net liquidity, and no major debt maturities prior to 2026. BXMT is highly leveraged with a debt to asset ratio of 80.3% and a long-term debt to capital of 76.57%.

BXMT - Investor Presentation

BXMT’s operating earnings have seen very modest growth since 2017, averaging an annual growth rate of 0.78% over that time span. Earnings fell 7% and 8% in the years 2019 and 2020, respectively, but increased by 6% in 2021 and 10% in 2022. Analysts expect earnings growth of 4% in 2023.

FAST Graphs

BXMT has paid a quarterly dividend per share of $0.62 for the past 30 quarters. While there haven’t been any recent dividend increases, their distributable earnings per share covered the dividend in all four quarters of 2022.

For the full year 2022, BXMT paid a dividend of $2.48 per share vs its distributable earnings of $2.87, for a payout ratio of 86.41%, or 116% dividend coverage. Similarly, BXMT’s distributable earnings covered the dividend payout in 2020 and 2021.

BXMT - Investor Presentation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s stock price has declined almost 47% over the past year, which has resulted in a dividend yield of 14.16%. Currently BXMT is trading at a blended P/E of 6.04x, which is a significant discount to its 5-year normal P/E of 11.60x. If the stock trades up to its normal multiple over the next few years it will deliver a 53.76% annual rate of return. At iREIT, we rate BXMT a Tier 1 BUY.

FAST Graphs

STWD: Yielding 11.2%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) is an mREIT with a focus on originating, acquiring, and managing mortgage loans related to real estate and infrastructure investments. STWD offers a variety of debt products including first mortgages, mezzanine loans, subordinate loans, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

As of the end of 2022, STWD has deployed $94 billion of capital since its inception and currently manages a portfolio totaling approximately $28 billion. STWD is externally managed by SPT Management. The external manager is run by Barry Sternlicht, who also serves as Starwood’s Chairman and CEO.

STWD operates in the U.S., Europe, and Australia and categorizes their operations into four business segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Their Commercial and Residential Real Estate Lending segment includes originating and managing commercial first mortgages, residential first mortgages, and other real estate related debt investments.

Their Infrastructure Lending segment engages in originating and managing loans for infrastructure investments.

Their real estate property segment acquires and manages equity investments in commercial real estate that are held for investment and include multifamily net leased properties.

Their real estate servicing segment provides services for businesses that invest in commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and businesses engaged in originating loans for the purpose of securitizing and selling the loans.

STWD - Supplemental

As seen above, their largest operating segment (by revenue) is their Commercial and Residential Lending Segment, followed by their Investing and Servicing segment. Most of their revenue is derived from interest income from loans within their Commercial and Residential Lending Segment.

Total interest income from the combined segments contributed $1,218,521,000 out of their total revenues of $1,464,716,000, or 83.2%. After interest income from loans, STWD’s next largest revenue type is rental income, with the vast majority coming from their Property segment. In total, their rental income contributed 8.8% of their total revenue.

Starwood Property Trust is well diversified by property type and geographic location. The property types serving as collateral include multifamily representing 33% of their portfolio, office at 23%, hotel at 16%, mixed-use at 10%, industrial at 6%, and retail and residential representing 2% of their portfolio. By geographic location, they are spread out across the U.S. and internationally with properties in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and the Bahamas.

STWD - Supplemental

Within the U.S. their properties are very diversified across the different regions of the country. 17% of their properties are located in the Southeast, 16% in the Northeast and Southwest, 10% in the West, 9% in the Mid-Atlantic, and 3% in the Midwest. Internationally the majority of their properties are in the U.K. at 14% and Australia at 7%.

STWD - Supplemental

STWD has a BB (junk) credit rating from S&P, $3.9 billion in unencumbered assets, an adjusted debt-to-equity ratio of 2.5x (3.8x when accounting for off-balance sheet transactions), and a 1.6x interest coverage ratio. Their long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88% and they have current liquidity of $1.1 billion.

STWD - Supplemental

Since 2017 operating earnings have fluctuated but have essentially remained flat over this time period with earnings per share in 2017 of $2.23 compared to $2.28 in 2022. Since 2017, their average earnings growth rate comes in at 0.21%. Analysts expect earnings to fall by -8% in 2023 and then increase 2% in 2024.

FAST Graphs

Starwood Property Trust pays an 11.16% dividend yield that is covered by their distributable earnings. In 2022, STWD’s distributable earnings came in at $2.28 per share vs. their dividend payout of $1.92 for a payout ratio of 84.21%. The payout ratio increased from the prior year but has drastically improved since 2020, when their payout ratio was 96.97%.

STWD - Earnings Release

Starwood Property Trust’s stock is down almost 30% over the last year and currently trades at a blended P/E of 7.71x which compares favorably to its normal 5-year P/E of 9.39x. There is potential for the stock to return 19.04% annually if STWD reverts back to its normal P/E within the next two years. At iREIT, we rate STWD stock a Tier 1 BUY.

FAST Graphs

KREF: Yielding 15.5%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is a mREIT that specializes in commercial real estate lending. They primarily originate senior loans secured by commercial real estate but also issue mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and other debt instruments.

Senior loans make up 99% of their portfolio, non-Senior loans make up the remaining 1%, and 100% of their loan portfolio is floating rate. KREF has a conservative loan structure with a weighted average loan-to-value (“LTV”) of 66%. As of the fourth quarter in 2022, only 4% of their portfolio had an LTV exceeding 75%.

KREF - Investor Presentation

In total, KREF has a $7.9 billion investment portfolio with an average loan size of $123.0 million. 57% of their portfolio consists of loans issued for multifamily and industrial loans with 100% interest collected as of their most recent update. They have $9.1 billion in financing capacity, a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.0x, and $952 million in liquidity. KREF is externally managed by KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), but there is a high degree of alignment as the manager owns 14% of KREF.

KREF - Investor Presentation

KREF issues loans for multiple property types including multifamily, office, life science, industrial, hospitality, and retail. Their largest category is multifamily, representing 45% of their investment portfolio, followed by office at 26% and industrial at 12%. Their office properties are 92% Class-A and 8% Class-B, while their multifamily properties are 67% Class-A and 33% Class-B.

KREF’s investments are geographically diversified with properties securing their loans spread out across the U.S. By state, their largest concentration is in California at 18%, Texas at 16%, Florida at 11% and Massachusetts at 10% of their portfolio.

KREF - Portfolio Overview

KREF’s operating earnings have been mixed with large increases in some years and large decreases in others. In 2019, earnings decreased 13%, but then increased 17% the following year. They have seen a decrease in operating earnings over the past two years, but analysts expect earnings to grow by 16% in 2023, and then fall by 5% in 2024.

FAST Graphs

On a per share basis, KREF reported distributable earnings of $0.47 in Q1, $0.48 in Q2, $0.50 in Q3, and $0.18 in Q4. They paid a quarterly dividend of $0.43 in each quarter of 2022. Distributable earnings totaled $1.63 for the year while total distributions totaled $1.72 for a payout ratio of 105.52%.

KREF - Investor Presentation

KREF has fallen significantly over the past year, down approximately -47%, which has pushed its dividend yield up to 15.54%. Additionally, they are now trading at a blended P/E of 6.56x which is well under their 5-year normal P/E of 11.04x. If KREF reverts to its normal P/E of 11.04x by the end of 2024 it would translate into a 50.92% annual rate of return. We rate KREF a Tier 2 Spec BUY.

FAST Graphs

LADR: Yielding 10.0%

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) is an internally managed mREIT with a focus on commercial real estate finance. LADR originates loans and has a portfolio of diversified investments in commercial real estate and assets related to real estate with a focus on senior secured assets. They separate their investment activities into 3 categories:

Originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans.

Owning and operating commercial real estate.

Investing in securities that are secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate.

Ladder Capital’s primary business is the origination of senior first mortgage loans that are collateralized by commercial real estate. In addition to senior first mortgage loans, they also issue conduit first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, and other real estate related loans.

Their loan portfolio mostly consists of balance sheet first mortgage loans with this category making up 97.6% of their loan portfolio and 64.2% of their total assets. Balance sheet first mortgage loans are normally floating-rate and held for investment. The weighted average coupon for this category is 8.2% and the weighted average LTV is 68.0%.

LADR - Investor Presentation

In addition to LADR’s loan portfolio, they also own commercial real estate that makes up 11.8% of their total assets. As of December 31, 2022, they owned 156 single tenant net leased properties that are 100% leased, cover 3.8 million square feet, and have a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.5 years. In 2022 interest income came in at $293.5 million while real estate operating income came in at $108.3 million.

LADR - Form 10-K

Along with their loan and real estate portfolios, LADR also invests in securities that are secured by first mortgage loans. Investments in securities primarily consists of commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) followed by U.S. Treasury securities. In total, LADR’s security holdings make up 9.9% of their total assets.

LADR - Investor Presentation

LADR’s loan portfolio is well diversified by geography and property type. The properties securing their loans are spread out across the U.S. with the largest concentration in the Northeast (32%) and the South (31%).

By property type they have investments in multifamily, office, mixed-use, industrial, retail, and hotel properties. The largest property type in their loan portfolio is multifamily at 36% followed by office at 25%.

LADR - Investor Presentation

LADR has an adjusted debt to equity of 1.9x, unsecured debt as percentage of total debt of 38%, and a long-term debt to capital of 67.89%. They have $327 million of secured debt maturing in 2023 and $610 million maturing in the following year. As of the fourth quarter 2022, LADR had $900 million in total liquidity and $3.0 billion in unencumbered assets.

LADR - Investor Presentation

Ladder Capital’s operating earnings have generally been in decline since 2019. Their earnings fell from $2.03 in 2018 to $1.60 in 2019, then to $0.60 in 2020, then to $0.49 in 2021 before rebounding in 2022 to $1.16 per share, or an increase of 137%.

Even with the large increase in 2022, LADR’s EPS of $1.16 is still a far cry from where it stood in 2019. Analysts expect earnings to increase by 10% in 2023 and no increase in 2024. Since 2017, LADR has had an average operating earnings growth rate of negative -1.80%.

FAST Graphs

Ladder Capital pays a 10.03% dividend yield that is covered by their distributable earnings with a 2022 payout ratio of 75.86%. One thing to point out, though, is that LADR cut its dividend in 2019 from $1.53 to $1.36, then in 2020 to $0.94 and then again in 2021 to $0.80 per share.

Along with the dividend cuts, LADR had an exceedingly high payout ratio in 2020 and 2021, with a payout ratio of 156.67% in 2020 and 163.27% in 2021.

Analysts expect earnings to cover the dividend over the next few years and the dividend to increase to $1.02 by 2024. Even if the projections are correct, the 2024 dividend of $1.02 per share is well under what it paid in 2017 at $1.22 per share.

LADR - Earnings Release

LADR is currently trading at a blended P/E of 7.70x which is a significant discount to their 5-year normal P/E of 11.27x. If LADR reverts back to its 5-year normal P/E over the next 2 years it will deliver an annual return of 38.45%. At iREIT, we rate Ladder Capital stock a Tier 1 BUY.

FAST Graphs

In Closing…

“The most successful speculators are the fairly substantial businessmen whose daily work is to keep in touch with business and credit conditions. These executives usually are sound and level-headed and often are familiar with the industries they are buying into.” Frank Williams

Credit markets are much riskier these days, and this has resulted in very attractive opportunities in the mREIT sector.

For me, I’m maintaining a 10% weighting in these high-yielding securities, for the purpose of yield enhancement. I’m not swinging for the fences (I’m maintaining 10% mREIT weighting) as my core portfolio is built on high quality equity REITs.

Of course, as I pointed out earlier, variety is the spice of life, so why not add an mREIT slice?