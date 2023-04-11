Uxin Limited (UXIN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 11, 2023 11:05 AM ETUxin Limited (UXIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.79K Followers

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 11, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Wang - IR

Kun Dai - Chairman of the Board & CEO

John Lin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Uxin's Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session. Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any questions, you may disconnect at this time.

I'd now like to turn the call over to your host for today's conference call, Mr. Jack Wang. Please go ahead, Jack.

Jack Wang

Hi. Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Uxin's earnings conference call for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. On the call with me today, we have D.K., (ph) our Founder and CEO; and John Lin, our CFO. D.K. will review business operations and company highlights, followed by John, who will discuss our financials and guidance. They will also be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

Before we proceed, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our current expectations. For detailed discussions of the risks and uncertainties, please refer to our filings with the SEC.

Now with that, I will turn the call over to our CEO, D.K. Please go ahead, sir.

Kun Dai

[Foreign Language]

[Interpreted] Thanks, Jack. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our earnings conference call today. To accommodate both domestic and international investor, I will provide an overview of our business progress in both English and Chinese.

I will

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.