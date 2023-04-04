lindsay_imagery

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is supposed to capture a momentum factor for building portfolios. What this means is that in calculating the risk adjusted returns for your portfolio, instead of just having the general market as a benchmark, investors can refine their portfolio skew based on their outlook by breaking down market related exposures into different factors like value, growth and in this case: momentum. Momentum factors will capture how much returns in the market come from people becoming more bullish as prices rise. We think momentum as a concept is silly, and in this very specific instance we can lay out why MTUM is likely going to turn along with broader markets as smart money fades this rally. It all comes down to the banking crisis.

MTUM Quick Breakdown

The sectoral breakdown isn't what you'd expect of a momentum factor ETF for the most part.

MTUM Sectors (iShares.com)

Healthcare exposures aren't biotech either, it's major pharma companies that should be pretty resilient to general market forces. While many of them have their fortunes heavily tied to the vaccines, by no means do all of them. In our last article on MTUM we pointed out that in the longer-term, investors will have to contend with evolutions in regulations surrounding big pharma. They should not be forgotten as they could have large cash flow impacts on some of the largest players, although the effects don't kick in for some years.

The energy exposures are more logically tied to a momentum factor, especially now since demand is the question for the markets broadly and speculation around oil prices will be more oriented to demand after the most recent supply cuts have already made their rattle in markets.

Problem With Momentum Right Now

The SPY is somehow exceeding pre-banking crisis levels. This is absurd. The effects of the recent hits to banks are going to have a long tail. Firstly, regional banking is about 20% of US banking assets, and are very relevant to Main Street businesses. Credit availability is going to fall, especially as regional banks also have a lot of commercial real estate loans which are the next area of concern. The SVB Financial collapse hurts the startup ecosystem which will affect innovation and productivity growth. Even the larger national banks are dealing with deposit beta and are going to tighten lending. Markets have been so fueled by easy credit that weaning it off of it will be painful, and the current index position does not reflect this whatsoever.

In our view and experience, the smart money will be fading this rally in markets, and this will hit momentum doubly since it depends on increased bullishness when markets are going up, rather than when they're going down and things are getting cheaper.

To some extent there is a technical argument to that as well. While there may have been quite a bit of exchange on the dip, volumes are falling dramatically as things rise, and it looks like institutional money might have already mostly faded this rally, selling on that first jump or even on the bottom, since institutions will be the most focused on the dangers of a banking crisis, especially after reflecting on the disaster in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Exhausted volumes on a recovery means not many people are showing up to vote on the equilibrium price for markets and the price could be pretty unstable and ready to fall out into pretty minimal accumulation, assuming buyers are committed to holding higher cash balances until the full tail can be seen of the banking woes. There is not much evidence of buying on buying, where a momentum market would show a volume-to-price feedback loop - so not a momentum oriented market at all.

Data by YCharts

When talking about something as systematic as banking, it makes sense to take a wait and see approach, because there are major uncertainty bands around anyone's guess for how hurt the economy might become by marked tightening in credit from banking institutions. While there shouldn't be a systematic banking crisis thanks to regulator intervention, there could be a systematic demand crisis as credit that everyone relied on gets really scarce.

There are other sources of leverage too. While we aren't very concerned about shadow banking industries like private equity, because we've been seeing them buy pretty solid companies that should be able to sustain somewhat higher debt costs over the last five years, there are still dangers lurking as credit becomes a problem, and it isn't easy to quantify.

Bottom Line

We don't think that FOMO is at the top of institutions' minds when banking worries are concerned, which also means major support to momentum trends are likely not going to be as prevalent in the current market setup.

MTUM has pretty low expense ratios at just 0.15%, despite a pretty specific theme, but we don't think a momentum factor can perform when sophisticated investors have every reason to worry about the credit situation. There simply won't be much buying upon buying that typically drives a momentum factor in a wait-and-see environment.