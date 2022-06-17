The Brink's Company: Multiple Contraction Overdone

Apr. 11, 2023
Danil Sereda
Summary

  • The Brink's Company offers cash and valuables management, commercial security, and payment services in the US and globally.
  • Brink's reported an 8% increase in FY2022 sales with 12% organic growth, and a 17% YoY increase in reported EBIT.
  • In FY2023, I expect the company to beat analysts' EPS expectations for a number of reasons.
  • With a projected EPS of $6.65 [mid-range], BCO stock should trade at $79.8 by year-end, implying an upside potential of 22.4%.
Бринкс бронированный грузовик безопасно перевозить наличные деньги

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Company

According to Seeking Alpha, The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is a security company that operates in various regions globally, including North America, Latin America, and Europe.

Under its "Cash and Valuables Management" services [84% of total revenues

Danil Sereda
