JEPI: Stellar Dividends In Volatile Market Conditions

Summary

  • Depending on investors' tax brackets and risk tolerances, JEPI's stellar dividend yield can offer excellent income during this uncertain macroeconomic environment.
  • The recent banking crisis, the Fed's continuous interest rate hikes, and OPEC+ cuts may further contribute to the volatile market sentiments, sustaining JEPI's returns through 2024, if not 2025.
  • Combined with JPM's excellent backing, investors may want to add JEPI into their portfolio, to balance long-term dividend income and portfolio growth.

Origami dollar seedling being watered with coins

Richard Drury

The Market Leading ETF Investment Thesis

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF's (NYSEARCA:JEPI) outperformance can be tracked through the inflow of funds thus far, which continues to outperform its peers.

JEPI Inflows Compared To Peers

JEPI Inflows Compared To Peers

ETF.com & Author Chart

JEPI's Performance During Banking Crisis

Trading View

JEPI Short Interest

Trading View

JEPI, SCHD, QQQ, & SPY 3Y Stock Price

Trading View

JEPI, SCHD, QQQ, & SPY YTD ETF Prices

Trading View

JEPI 2Y Stock Price

Trading View

JEPI Dividend Guidance In Normalized Environment

JEPI

