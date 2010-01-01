Worthington Industries: Sum Of Parts Is Greater Than The Whole

Apr. 11, 2023 12:25 PM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
385 Followers

Summary

  • Worthington Industries, Inc. has proposed to separate into 2 standalone public companies to create more value for shareholders.
  • These 2 companies would be in different sectors. One is in the steel business and is cyclical. The other is in the pressure cylinder business which is non-cyclical.
  • A sum-of-parts valuation shows that there is a margin of safety. The company is also financially sound. Given its separation plan, this is an investment opportunity.

Distribution Warehouse With Galvanized Steel Rolls

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has proposed to separate its two major businesses and create two standalone public companies by early 2024. These two companies are in different sectors with different competition and opportunities. One is

Sum-of-parts valuation

Table 1: Sum-of-parts valuation (Author)

Hot Roll steel prices

Chart 1: Hot Roll steel prices (Trading Economics.com)

Worthington Steel revenue and shipment vs Hot Roll steel price

Chart 2: Worthington Steel revenue and shipment vs Hot Roll steel price (Author)

Financial model of Worthington Steel

Table 2: Financial model of Worthington Steel (Author)

Summary of projected earnings c/w actual earnings

Table 3: Summary of projected earnings c/w actual earnings (Author)

Estimating the WACC

Table 4: Estimating the WACC (Author from various sources)

Computing the value of Worthington Steel operating assets

Table 5: Computing the value of Worthington Steel operating assets (Author)

Computing the value of New Worthington operating assets

Table 6; Computing the value of New Worthington operating assets (Author)

Sum-of-parts valuation

Table 1 (reproduced) Sum-of-parts valuation (Author)

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
385 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.