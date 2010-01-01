onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has proposed to separate its two major businesses and create two standalone public companies by early 2024. These two companies are in different sectors with different competition and opportunities. One is non-cyclical while the other is driven by the steel price cycle.

A sum-of-parts valuation based on these two businesses showed that there is a sufficient margin of safety at the current market price. At the same time, it is financially sound. Given the separation plans, I would invest in WOR and benefit from the separation exercise.

Thrust of my analysis

WOR has two major businesses - steel processing and pressure cylinders. In the fiscal year 2022, the pressure cylinder business was divided into three new reportable segments: Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions.

In September 2022, WOR announced its plans to separate its two major businesses and create two standalone public companies by early 2024 (Worthington 2024). One (New Worthington), comprises the Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The other (Worthington Steel) comprises the current steel processing business.

In the Worthington 2024 document, the company presented a brief profile of New Worthington and Worthington Steel. It also presented the past 3 years' financial and operational snapshots of each.

The past 3 years' snapshot can give a good indication of the prospects of New Worthington. But it does not portray a realistic picture of Worthington Steel.

This is because Worthington Steel is in a cyclical sector. The past 3 years' snapshot gives a skewed picture of its prospects, as these were periods with relatively high steel prices. Rather, Worthington Steel's performance and valuation should be viewed through a cyclical lens.

I assumed that the historical steel processing segment data would be part of Worthington Steel's history. Similarly, the historical pressure cylinder segment data would be part of New Worthington's history.

I valued WOR based on a sum-of-parts approach. I valued Worthington Steel as a cyclical business and New Worthington as a non-cyclical one.

I estimated the sum-of-parts value of WOR to be USD $92 per share. There is a sufficient margin of safety compared to its market price of USD $61 per share. Given the coming separation exercise, I would advise buying into WOR.

A summary of the valuation is shown in Table 1, while the details are presented in the following sections.

Table 1: Sum-of-parts valuation (Author)

Apart from the margin of safety, WOR is also financially sound.

It currently has a Debt Equity ratio of 0.5.

It currently has USD $267 million of cash representing about 8 % of the Total Assets.

Over the past 13 years, it had generated positive Cash flow from Operations every year. This averaged USD $229 million per year compared to its average net income of USD $203 million per year.

Its 2010 to 2022 Reinvestments (CAPEX - Depreciation & Amortization + Increases in Net Working Capital) averaged USD $104 million per year. This is about half of the average net income. In other words, it generated enough free cash flow to reinvest in the business as well as return monies to shareholders.

For these reasons, I would recommend investing in WOR.

Worthington Steel - cyclical sector

Worthington Steel has had an extraordinary run over the past 2 years with EBIT of USD $209 million and USD $174 million in 2021 and 2022. In contrast, the average 2010 to 2020 EBIT was only USD $97 million.

A major reason for this was the extraordinarily high steel prices over the past 2 years as illustrated in Chart 1. But as can be seen from the chart, steel prices are cyclical. When steel prices go down in the downtrend leg of the cycle, I would expect Worthington Steel's performance to follow suit. For example, the projected Worthington Steel EBIT (based on extrapolating the 9 months' results) for 2023 was USD $38 million.

From 2010 to 2022, steel prices have gone through at least 2 cycles. Taking the average performance over this period will give a good picture of the cyclical performance.

Chart 1: Hot Roll steel prices (Trading Economics.com)

A comparison of Worthington Steel's revenue over the past 12 years with that of Hot Roll steel price resulted in a 0.85 correlation. Refer to Chart 2. This is a significant correlation and provided a way to project Worthington Steel's performance over the steel price cycle.

Chart 2: Worthington Steel revenue and shipment vs Hot Roll steel price (Author)

Notes to Chart 2. The Chart shown the trends of the indices. The index for each year for each parameter was established by dividing the value for the year with the respective 2010 value.

The impact of the high steel price is seen when you compare the revenue trends with the shipment (tonnage) trends. You can see from Chart 2 that the steel shipment over the past 2 years was relatively "stable" whereas revenue tracked the Hot Roll steel prices.

I am not suggesting that there is no growth in the shipment tonnage. From 2010 to 2022, steel shipment tonnage grew at 6.1 % CAGR. Rather I am saying that the shipment tonnage is not cyclical. There was only a 0.41 correlation between shipment tonnage and Hot Roll steel prices during this period. This is not significant.

Valuation of cyclical companies

Damodaran has this to say about valuing cyclical companies:

Cyclical and commodity companies share a common feature, insofar as their value is often more dependent on the movement of a macro variable (the commodity price or the growth in the underlying economy) then it is on firm specific characteristics…the biggest problem we face in valuing companies tied to either is that the earnings and cash flows reported in the most recent year are a function of where we are in the cycle, and extrapolating those numbers into the future can result in serious misvaluation.

To overcome the cyclical issue, we have to normalize the performance over the cycle. Damodaran suggested 2 ways to do this

Take the average values over the cycle.

Take the current revenue and determine the earnings by multiplying it with the normalized margins.

The challenge with the first approach for Worthington Steel is that the size of the company in 2022 is different from that in 2010. In 2022, Worthington Steel shipped about twice the amount of steel and employed about twice the Total Assets compared to those in 2010.

The challenge with the second approach is that the current revenue (2021 and 2022) is skewed by the exceptionally high steel prices.

To derive the normalized earnings, I have to consider the normalized steel prices, normalized margins and expected shipment tonnage. This requires me to first develop a financial model with shipment tonnage and steel prices as key inputs.

Worthington Steel - financial model

The purpose of the financial model is to estimate the earnings of Worthington Steel given the cyclical nature of steel prices. There are 3 key assumptions:

The product selling price in USD per ton is a function of the Hot Roll steel prices per ton. I used the line of best fit between these 2 parameters based on the 2010 to 2022 data extracted from WOR Form 10k.

The normalized EBIT margin (EBIT/Revenue) is the average 2010 to 2022 margins.

The current shipment tonnage of 3.998 million tons is based on the 2021 to 2023 average. The 2023 tonnage was based on a straight-line extrapolation of the 9 months' data.

Table 2 illustrates the financial model.

Table 2: Financial model of Worthington Steel (Author)

The results of the projections based on the model for various Hot Roll steel prices is shown in Table 3. It also compares the projected EBIT as per the financial model with the actual EBIT for different Hot Roll steel prices. I have also indicated the error (Difference) of the model. You can see that the model overestimated the EBIT when the Hot Roll steel prices are high.

The conclusion from the financial model is that Worthington Steel can be profitable over the cycle.

Table 3: Summary of projected earnings c/w actual earnings (Author)

Notes to Table 3:

a) Projected EBIT based on the financial model.

b) If the Hot Roll steel price was based on several years, the Actual EBIT was the average for the same period.

c) Difference = Square root of [(a - b)^2] divided by (average of a and b). It denotes the error between the projected EBIT and the actual EBIT.

Valuation of Worthington Steel

I valued the company based on the single-stage Free Cash Flow to the Firm ("FCFF") model.

Value of operating assets = FCFF X (1 + g) / (WACC - g).

FCFF = EBIT(1 - t) X (1 - Reinvestment Rate).

The EBIT was derived from the financial model based on the 2010 to 2020 average Hot Roll steel prices.

t = tax rate. I assumed the 2010 to 2022 average rate of 25 %.

g = growth rate. I assumed a long-term GDP growth rate of 4 %. This is not unreasonable since the shipping tonnage grew at 6.1 % CAGR.

WACC = weighted average cost of capital. This was obtained from the first page of a Google search for the term "WOR WACC" and is summarized in Table 4. I assumed that this WACC would apply to both Worthington Steel and New Worthington.

Table 4: Estimating the WACC (Author from various sources)

Reinvestment = CAPEX - Depreciation & Amortization + Changes in Net Working Capital.

WOR Form 10k provided the segment CAPEX and Depreciation. But it did not provide segment reports for the Changes in Net Working Capital. Only changes at WOR level were available.

I thus assumed that the for Worthington Steel, the changes were proportionate to the revenue.

Changes in New Working Capital = (WOR Changes in Net Working Capital) X (Worthington Steel revenue as % of WOR total revenue).

I then derived the Reinvestment Rate = Reinvestment / EBIT(1-t).

Table 5 shows the computation of the value of the operating assets of Worthington Steel. The various parameters were based on the respective data for Worthington Steel.

Based on the 2010 to 2020 Hot Roll steel prices, the value of Worthington Steel is USD $1.8 billion. This is a conservative view, as it ignored the 2021 and 2022 Hot Roll price spikes.

Table 5: Computing the value of Worthington Steel operating assets (Author)

Notes to Table 5: The actual average Reinvestment Rate from 2010 to 2022 was negative. Thus I assumed it was zero.

New Worthington - non-cyclical business

I do not consider the New Worthington business as a cyclical one. This is because of the low correlations between the number of cylinders shipped from 2010 to 2022:

0.53 correlation with Hot Roll steel prices.

0.23 correlation with U.S. GDP growth rates.

As a non-cyclical business, I valued New Worthington based on its current performance. Unfortunately, in its Worthington 2024 document, the company did not provide the EBIT for New Worthington.

I thus looked at the 2021 and 2022 segment averages to estimate the EBIT and other valuation parameters. This is a conservative picture as:

The TTM 2023 revenue was 6.3 % higher than the 2022 revenue.

The TTM 2023 EBITDA was higher than that for 2022.

Valuation of New Worthington

I used the same valuation model as that for Worthington Steel. Of course, the values for the various valuation parameters were based on the New Worthington data.

Table 6 shows how I computed the value of the operating assets of New Worthington. The EBIT and Reinvestment Rates were based on the 2021 and 2022 averages.

The value of New Worthington is USD $3.3 billion. You can see that New Worthington is worth about 83 % more than Worthington Steel

Table 6; Computing the value of New Worthington operating assets (Author)

I believe that this USD $3.3 billion is a conservative valuation. This is because from 2010 to 2022, the pressure cylinder business grew at 10.9 % CAGR. This was driven by both volume and unit price growths. As such, a better valuation model would be a two-stage valuation model. Such a model would result in a higher value than USD $3.3 billion.

Valuation of WOR - sum-of-parts

To estimate the total value of WOR, I added cash to the value of the operating assets of both businesses. Note that New Worthington's EBIT already included the contribution from the non-consolidated entities.

Then to derive the equity value, I deducted Debt and Minority Interests. The result is an equity value of USD $92 per share. Given the current market price of USD $61 per share, there is a sufficient margin of safety. Refer to Table 1.

Table 1 (reproduced) Sum-of-parts valuation (Author)

If you added the EBIT of New Worthington and Worthington Steel together, we have USD $251 million + USD $151 million = USD $402 million (refer to Tables 6 and 5, respectively). This is much higher than the actual WOR operating income for the past 13 years that peak in 2022 at USD $315 million.

This is a back-of-envelope evidence that the sum-of-parts is greater than the combined one.

Limitations and risks

When looking at my valuation, you should consider the following limitations and risks to the valuation:

Insufficient data for New Worthington.

Common WACC.

Low Reinvestment Rates.

New Worthington is the bigger contributor to WOR value. Unfortunately, I only had 2 years of data to derive the values of the various parameters. I am very confident of my valuation of Worthington Steel. I am not so confident of my valuation of New Worthington.

In my valuation, I assumed the same WACC for both businesses. In reality, they are in different sectors and I would expect the WACC to be different. To give you a sense of this, the Beta for steel is 0.98 whereas the Beta for Household products is 0.92. (Source: Damodaran 2021 data set). The issue is not just the Beta. I also assumed that the Debt ratio of both businesses would be the same.

For both New Worthington and Worthington Steel, the Reinvestment Rates played a big part in the valuation. These were low compared to the average rate of WOR of 71%. Part of the reasons were :

The majority of the Reinvestments came from the Changes in Net Working Capital. I have assumed that values for each were proportionate to their respective % revenue (as a % of WOR total revenue). This may not be accurate as both businesses are driven by different industry practices.

The historical rates for WOR included those for other businesses. My analysis suggested that the Reinvestments for the other businesses were relatively larger so that those for New Worthington and Worthington Steel were lower.

If I assumed that the Reinvestment Rates were 33% for both New Worthington and Worthington Steel, there would not be any margin of safety.

In mitigation, there are also upsides to my valuation.

The current WACC is based on the current situation of high inflation and the Ukraine invasion. In the longer run, the risks would be lower and we would have lower WACCs due to the lower risk-free rate and equity risk premiums.

My EBIT for both businesses were conservatively estimated.

While Worthington Steel seemed to be mature a one, its growth rates were higher than the GDP growth rates that I assumed.

The pressure cylinder business had double digits historical growth rates. It may be more appropriate to value New Worthington based on a two-stage valuation model. This would result in a higher value.

Conclusion

Worthington Industries, Inc. has proposed to split the company into 2 listed entities - New Worthington and Worthington Steel. The question then is whether the value of the separate businesses is worth more than the current combined one. More importantly, is the combined value of the separate business higher than the current market price?

To answer the question, I valued WOR based on a sum-of-parts valuation. I considered the performance of New Worthington separately from Worthington Steel.

New Worthington is a non-cyclical company whereas Worthington Steel is a cyclical one. I thus analyzed and valued them based on their respective business nature.

The results of my valuation are:

New Worthington is worth 83% more than Worthington Steel.

The sum-of-parts value of WOR is USD $93 per share. There is a 51 % margin of safety at the current market price of USD $61 per share.

Given the proposed separation exercise, there is an investment opportunity in Worthington Industries, Inc.