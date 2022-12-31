Axos: A Digital Banking Leader Poised For Growth

Apr. 11, 2023 12:45 PM ETAxos Financial, Inc. (AX)
Renato Neves profile picture
Renato Neves
6 Followers

Summary

  • Axos has a strong online banking presence with no physical branches and very low overhead, making it an efficient and low-cost option for consumers.
  • The upcoming earnings season for banks could bring increased volatility to the market, but Axos' strong fundamentals and low valuation make it an attractive long-term investment option.
  • Axos shares are trading at 7 times forward earnings and 1.25 times book value, the stock is currently undervalued.

Bank Collapse

wildpixel

After the bank crisis, bank runs, and sell-offs in the sector, I am searching for bargains. One bank that caught my attention is Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX). Its share price has dropped 30% in the past two months. Is

Fed Rate Hike Pace

Fed Rate Hike Pace (Statista)

Loan Portfolio Sensitivity

Loan Portfolio Sensitivity (Axos Investor Presentation January 2023)

Axos versus Bank Peer Group

Axos versus Bank Peer Group (Axos Investor Presentation January 2023)

This article was written by

Renato Neves profile picture
Renato Neves
6 Followers
I hold a master's degree in Financial Analysis and a degree in Management. My passion for finance and investing drives me to continually learn and improve my skills. Currently, I am studying for the CFA Level II exam and enjoy writing equity research articles to enhance my understanding and share my insights with others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.