MongoDB: There's Still Upside Left

Apr. 11, 2023 1:11 PM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.94K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of MongoDB have rebounded >10% year to date, though momentum has been choppy since the company reported Q4 results and issued FY24 guidance.
  • The company notes that unlike many software companies, the macro environment has not impacted MongoDB's ability to generate new business.
  • However, the company has noticed a slowdown in consumption trends, hurting its revenue growth and prompting its outlook of deceleration to high-teens growth in FY24.
  • MongoDB isn't cheap, but with low reset expectations, the company likely has room to rise to the ~$240 level before cooling back down.
MongoDB office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi

When the markets are as volatile as they are today, investors should be careful to diligently monitor every position in their portfolios. Valuations and fundamental stories are changing daily, and the best way to beat the markets this year is to take an

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.94K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.