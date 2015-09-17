Sean Gallup

Canadian e-commerce giant, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is taking on the world's leading e-commerce firm. It has grown from a mere technology to an important platform. Nevertheless, the firm has not been able to achieve sustainable profitability, and this reflects the investments that result from its competitive dynamics and the need to improve the business. These conditions are unlikely to change in the near-term. While the company may become sustainably profitable in the future, that future is far off. The firm does not appear to be a good bet in the interim.

Excellent Stock Market Performance

In the last five years, Shopify's stock has delivered nearly 264% in total shareholder returns (TSR), compared to over 55% for the S&P 500. The company' stock market success reflects its unique offering and the rapid shift to digital that occurred as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Morningstar

Shopify is a Platform in Competition With Amazon

Tobi Lütke started Shopify when it dawned on him that the software he had built to run his snowboard shop, Snowdevil, presented a larger opportunity than the store. His intuition has since been endorsed by the markets. The tools for building ecommerce stores have existed since as early as 2004, but there was no single tool that brought all those tools together for a seamless e-commerce store building experience, until Shopify came along in 2006. The company's mission is clear about its focus on helping merchants build e-commerce stores: "help people achieve independence by making it easier to start, run, and grow a business." Today, Shopify is more than just software, it's a platform, and has been so since it launched the Shopify App Store in 2009. Typically, we think of platforms as matchmakers bringing supply and demand together and producing more and more value as more supply and demand enters the ecosystem. However, there is a better and more helpful way to think of platforms. Bill Gates described a platform in this way: "A platform is when the economic value of everybody that uses it, exceeds the value of the company that creates it. Then it's a platform." In its 2022 Annual Report, Shopify reported $197.17 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV), up 12.4% from the year prior. The company itself earned $5.6 billion in revenue, up 21% from 2021. Shopify is creating more economic value for its users than it is taking.

In the last five years, GMV has grown from $1.07 billion in 2018 to $5.6 billion in 2022, compounding at 39.24%. According to Credit Suisse's (CS) "The Base Rate Book", just 1% of firms enjoyed a 5-year sales CAGR of between 30% and 35%. The mean 5-year sales CAGR between 1950 and 2015 was 6.9% and the median 5-year sales CAGR was 5.2%. The company's GMV has risen from $41.1 billion in 2018 to $197.17 billion in 2022, compounding at 36.84%.

Source: Shopify, Inc. 2018-2022 Annual Reports

Shopify is Paying the Price of Competition

Given that it is a platform, Shopify has a wonderful opportunity to build a durable business, and it has enormous potential that it can capture going forward. As it builds a durable business, the company will become an even stronger competitor for Amazon (AMZN). Each year, millions of people buy products from online stores built with Shopify tools, without ever knowing about the company. Yet, it is, albeit indirectly, in competition with Amazon.

As Ben Evans argues, technologies are seldom displaced directly, rather, they are displaced indirectly, by new technologies that do "something different, but relevant". For merchants, Shopify offers a different way to solve the problem of reaching end users. The results show that merchants certainly value what Shopify offers. However, Shopify has not become a reliably profitable company. The easy answer is to say that its investments will build long-term value at the expense of short-term gains, and that is certainly possible. However, virtually every investor in a platform says that, and our deeper understanding of platforms tells us that the easy answer that profitability comes to all platforms, is wrong.

Given the diversity of merchants on the platform, and the growth in merchants, Shopify stands a good chance of capturing many of the next big winners in e-commerce and supporting those businesses. In turn, Amazon cannot react against this, because Shopify lets businesses differentiate themselves, whereas Amazon seeks suppliers and merchants who are willing to let Amazon's brand stand above theirs. This makes Shopify a tougher and more interesting competitor for Amazon compared to Walmart (WMT), for instance, because they aren't taking Amazon head-on, but they are succeeding indirectly.

In the last five years, gross profits have risen from $596.27 million in 2018 to $2.75 billion in 2022, compounding at 35.8% a year. Gross profitability, which scales gross profits by total assets, declined from 0.26 in 2018 to 0.256 in 2022. Robert Novy-Marx' research shows that a gross profitability of 0.33 or higher is an attractive level of profitability. Given that assets have grown from $2.25 billion in 2018 to $10.76 billion, compounding at 36.75%, the essential flatness of gross profitability is a function of explosion in gross profits. There is an inverse relationship between asset growth and future returns, a phenomenon known as the "asset growth effect". In other words, low asset growth stocks outperform high asset growth stocks. Shopify's ability to defy the gravitational pull of the asset growth effect is a reflection of the strength of its business model.

As the company has invested in building the business, operating income has declined from -$91.92 million in 2018 to -$822.3 million in 2022, and operating margins have declined, from -8.56% in 2018 to -14.68%. It is not surprising then, that net income has declined from -$64.55 million in 2018 to -$3.46 billion in 2022, decaying at a rate of 121.74% a year. Similarly, returns on invested capital (ROIC) have declined from -4.4% in 2018 to -45% in 2022. It is significant that the company's sole periods of profitability were during the height of the pandemic: 2020 and 2021.

Source: Shopify, Inc. 2018-2022 Annual Reports

The company's free cash flow (FCF) has declined from -$32.22 million in 2018 to -$186.47 million in 2022, decaying at a rate of 42.07% a year. This is unlikely to improve significantly, given the investments the firm has to make to improve the Shopify Fulfillment Network, to better support businesses, and it may also have to invest in building an advertising network, especially given Apple's (AAPL) App Tracking Transparency (ATT) initiative. Shopify has allowed Meta (META) to pool its data for advertising, but ATT has hurt Meta's ability to do this. Shopify at some point has to address this.

Valuation

Shopify has a price-earnings (P/E) multiple of -12.76 compared to a P/E multiple of 21.46 of the S&P 500, reflecting the losses the company incurred in 2022. The company's gross profitability, as we have seen, is not attractive, at 0.26. Finally, with -$186.47 million in FCF and a market cap of $57.89 billion, the firm has an FCF yield of -0.32%. On a relative, profit, and FCF basis, there is no reason to see Shopify as a good investment.

Conclusion

Shopify is a very exciting company that is taking on, indirectly, the world's leading e-commerce firm, Amazon. While the company has certainly become a platform, with more economic value earned by merchants than captured by the company, it has failed to become sustainably profitable. The competition with Amazon, and the investments needed to win, do not support a case that Shopify will become profitable in the near-term. Furthermore, on a relative, profitability, and FCF basis, the company does not appear attractive.