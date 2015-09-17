Shopify Inc. Not A Good Bet Just Yet

Apr. 11, 2023 1:24 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CA
Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
325 Followers

Summary

  • Shopify has become an important platform, with gross merchandise volume exploding since the company’s inception.
  • However, the firm is yet to become sustainably profitable.
  • Furthermore, the firm’s competitive dynamics make it difficult to see the firm becoming sustainably profitable in the near-term.

Shopify Germany

Sean Gallup

Canadian e-commerce giant, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is taking on the world's leading e-commerce firm. It has grown from a mere technology to an important platform. Nevertheless, the firm has not been able to achieve sustainable profitability, and this reflects the investments that

Source: Morningstar

Source: Morningstar

Source: Shopify, Inc. 2018-2022 Annual Reports

Source: Shopify, Inc. 2018-2022 Annual Reports

Source: Shopify, Inc. 2018-2022 Annual Reports

Source: Shopify, Inc. 2018-2022 Annual Reports

This article was written by

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
325 Followers
An economics graduate with a passion for financial history; I apply my knowledge to markets in an effort to hopelessly predict trends and spot value. All opinions are my own and should not be taken seriously.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.