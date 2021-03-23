Louisiana-Pacific: Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation Reveals Deep Value Opportunity

Summary

  • Louisiana-Pacific is one of the largest providers of building solutions in North America and its OSB business has historically been considered as highly cyclical.
  • However, with its siding segment, I believe the market overlooks a non-cyclical hidden asset that is likely worth as much as the entire business today.
  • My intrinsic value analysis shows that the company is highly undervalued and that the LPX stock has an upside potential of 40-100%.

Carpenter using circular saw for cutting OSB board for building wooden frame house.

anatoliy_gleb

EBITDA and margin history of the osb business

Compiled by Author using data from annual reports

OSB Operating Capacity and U.S. Housing Starts

WFG - Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

OSB price and cost

LPX 2020 Investor Day Presentation

U.S. Single Family Housing starts 1990-2020

LPX Investor Presentation May 2021

SOTP valuation OSB segment

Author's Calculations

EBITDA and margin history siding segment

Compiled by Author using data from annual reports

share of total siding and trim

Investor Presentation August 2022

North America 2021 exterior cladding market

JHX Investor Day 2022 - Day 1 Presentation

U.S. Single-Family Homes prime remodeling age

LPX Investor Presentation August 2022

Share of Owner-Occupied Housing by Year Structure Built

JHX Investor Presentations

SOTP valuation Siding segment

Author's Calculations

SOTP valuation South America segment

Author's Calculations

Revenue and margin history SA segment

Compiled by Author using data from annual reports

SOTP valuation table LPX

Author's Calculations

