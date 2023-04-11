On August 8, 2023, I wrote about Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) on Seeking Alpha. At that time, CURLF shares were at the $5.67 level, with the company's market cap leading the sector at just over $4 billion. I pointed out that at $4 billion, "CURLF's inexpensive market cap and leadership position make the company an attractive takeover candidate that could provide accretive returns for an acquirer." I also wrote, "Pot investors have been patient and have persevered since the stocks had made lower highs and lower lows since early 2021 when the hopes for prompt legalization went up in smoke. The waiting has been the hardest part, but it could be worthwhile if Washington, D.C., decides the tax receipts are too hard to ignore."
Washington has made no moves toward federal legalization, and the waiting for those holding CURLF and other pot sector investors has been downright painful. Since August 2022, CURLF shares have more than halved in value as the shares and sector have decayed in a bearish abyss.
CURLF shares reached a $2.54 low in March 2020 before rallying to a high of $18.38 in February 2021, where the stock ran out of upside steam.
The chart highlights the pattern of lower highs and lower lows that took CURLF shares to a new $2.32 low on April 10, 2023. The shares put in a bearish key reversal pattern on the monthly chart in December 2022 when it traded at a higher high than November and closed the month below November's low.
While CURLF recently announced the completion of its Deseret Wellness acquisition in a stock and cash transaction for approximately $20 million, the stock fell as CURLF delayed its 2022 Q4 and full-year results and conference call. The company stated it needs more time "due to the complexities of converting three years of financials from IFRS to U.S. GAAP coinciding with year and quarter-end reporting, and the review of the treatment of various accounting matters." While CURLF said it would release financial statements "sometime in April," there has been no word on any date.
Delaying earnings likely weighed on the stock over the past week, but CURL has been in a bearish spiral since the February 2021 high.
In August 2022, CURLF was the market cap leader of 29 publicly-traded cannabis companies. The combined value of 29 companies was $23.44 billion, with CURLF leading with $4.06 billion.
The chart shows CURL was close to Green Thumb Industries and Tilray with a $1.71 billion market cap, an over 57.9% decline from the August level. Meanwhile, the market cap of 40 companies in the asset class was $12.85 billion, 45.2% below the August level of 29 companies.
Cannabis stocks have underperformed the overall stock market over the period, and pot has been a losing investment since early 2021. On Monday, April 10, Tilray (TLRY) reported weaker-than-expected earnings. TLRY reached $76 per share in February 2021 and was at the $2.52 level on April 11, just slightly above the March 15, $2.28 low.
The two factors weighing on the cannabis sector are:
As of April 11, 2023, they mostly worsened:
Valuation and revisions improved, but the delay of Q4 earnings reports and the conference call could cause a failing grade when the company finally releases its numbers. Meanwhile, valuation improved because of the significant share price decline, but time will tell if the cash burn from the latest Deseret Wellness acquisitions takes a toll on the company.
Moreover, in a highly shaky stock market, investors steer clear of companies that cannot make money. CURLF is unlikely to profit in Q4 and 2022 after posting losses in Q1 through Q3.
The two factors that could foster a sudden recovery in CURLF and other cannabis stocks is an epiphany in Washington, D.C., that creates federal legalization and a sudden stop of the flow of illegal marijuana into the U.S., making the only avenue for purchases the legal dispensaries. Meanwhile, the Republican majority in the House of Representatives and law enforcement's concerns about DUI and DWI factors and other marijuana-related issues make widespread federal legalization highly unlikely. In Las Vegas, Nevada, where recreational and medical pot is legal, smoking pot in hotels, on casino properties, or on the street is illegal. With over 40 million tourists annually, the current laws do not encourage legal consumption. Las Vegas is introducing legal consumption lounges, but the environment remains challenging for legal dispensaries.
Cash burn, no pun intended, is a leading factor facing publicly-traded pot companies. While the market cap of the 40 leading companies fell 45.1%, even though the sector added eleven companies, tobacco has done far better.
In August 2022, the market cap of the top 16 tobacco and cigarette companies was as follows:
On April 11, 2023, the market expanded by three to 19 companies:
The chart shows the total market cap was slightly higher, with gains in the leader, Philip Morris (PM), and third place Altria (MO).
As I wrote in August 2022:
The chart highlights two of the leading three tobacco companies, Philip Morris and Altria, with a combined market cap of $231.26 billion or just over 50% of the top 16 publicly-traded tobacco and cigarette companies. Meanwhile, six of the top 16 are US companies, but the other four have market caps below $1.3 billion, lower than CURLF. PM and MO are candidates to make aggressive acquisitions in the cannabis sector upon Federal legalization, and CURLF is a leading target.
In April 2023, PM and MO had a combined value of $234.18 billion, slightly higher than in August 2022. The market cap of the 40 leading publicly-traded cannabis companies at $12.85 is 5.5% of the two top tobacco companies. The bottom line is the bearish trend in cannabis companies makes the potential for acquisitions high. However, since the bearish trend continues, there's no reason for the top tobacco companies to be aggressive as the targets become cheaper daily.
The outlook for CURLF and the other leading pot companies remains cloudy in a haze of federal political inaction and competition from the illegal but very profitable sector. The pot stocks flamed to highs in early 2021 and continue to burn out in April 2023. The only potential hope may be a takeover by cash-rich tobacco companies.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Andy spent nearly 35 years on Wall Street, including two decades on the trading desk of Phillip Brothers, which became Salomon Brothers and ultimately part of Citigroup.Over the past two decades, he has researched, structured and executed some of the largest trades ever made, involving massive quantities of precious metals and bulk commodities.
