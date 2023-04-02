Riska

Americans continue to draw down their excess savings. In fact, according to some studies, on an inflation-adjusted basis, cash coffers are lighter than they were pre-pandemic.

Still, there's monster money flowing away from traditional checking and savings accounts and into other higher-yielding vehicles. One popular fund is the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Excess Savings Dwindling

Goldman Sachs

SHY features a low expense ratio of 15 basis points and trades with a very tight intraday bid/ask spread on substantial volume. With high tradeability, I do not see it as the best option for savers. There are better plays that can actually be safer compared to SHY.

Consider that the ETF's yield-to-maturity, the best gauge of a bond fund's expected forward rate of return, is just 3.94% (after fees and bid/ask spreads, you are looking at a net yield under 3.8%. There is no doubt that there's a benefit to SHY in that you can get in and out easily if you need cash, but let's review other choices to get more bang for your buck.

SHY Yield Back Under 4%

iShares

Take a look at Certificates of Deposit (CDs) right now. For the first time in this rate-hike cycle, you can capture a rate above 5% on six-month CDs. Also consider that the 3-month T-bill is above 5%, the highest since 2007 even after recent Treasury buying that has pressured yields on other parts of the curve lower.

What's more, there are even longer-maturity CDs (going out 18 months or two years) that are far above comparable-term Treasury rates if you dig hard enough.

Impressive CD Rates

TIPS Watch

3-Month T Bill Yield: 16-Year Highs

Charlie Bilello

So, fixed-income investors should certainly consider locking in that kind of yield in light of the reality that the Fed may be lowering its policy rate come this summer. By the end of next year, the Effective Fed Funds Rate will potentially be under 3%.

Here Come The Rate Cuts

CME Group

Another choice that features no duration risk is a simple money market. More folks are catching on to the fact that something like the Vanguard Federal Money Market Fund (VMFXX) yields above 4.7% (net of fees) and will likely yield 5% following the May 3 Fed meeting which is expected to feature a quarter-point hike.

But the risk here is that future yields will be much lower. We already see that in ETF's much lower yield compared to just a month ago.

Money Markets Boast A Higher Yield vs SHY

Vanguard

SHY's total return chart shows a large spike around the regional banking crisis in mid-March. A flight to safety environment led to yields falling and Treasury prices rising. That move has finally turned the year-on-year total return in SHY positive after the fund bottomed out last November. Given the steep drop in SHY's yield-to-maturity, it is no longer as attractive for savers.

SHY Positive Return From A Year Ago

Stockcharts.com

And how big was that move on a month-over-month basis? The one-month ETF performance heat map below reveals that SHY has rallied a significant 1.6%, mainly driven by price appreciation, not the income yield.

Going forward, we could certainly get more price gains should yields drift lower, but the Fed must carefully monitor inflation readings - hot numbers could keep near-term rates elevated.

Big Bond Buying MoM

Finviz

Should CPI and other inflation readings indeed come in hot, expect rates to rise. But what is different today versus a year ago, is that a one percentage point increase in 1-3yr Treasury securities will not have the sting for SHY holders as it did in 2021 and early 2022 due to duration and convexity.

Notice in the chart below that sort of rate rise would only lead to a modest return difference in short-dated Treasury bills and notes. So, SHY is not as risky compared to when the Fed was holding rates near 0%.

Duration Risk Not As High Now

JPM

The Bottom Line

I am a hold on SHY. There is the potential for the fund to appreciate further should rates indeed fall as the Fed reverses course later this year, but much of that is now priced in. Moreover, savers can lock in yields around 5% on CDs while money markets offer a much higher current rate compared to SHY's yield-to-maturity.