CarMax, Inc. (KMX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 11, 2023 12:57 PM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.8K Followers

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 11, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Lowenstein - Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations

Bill Nash - President and Chief Executive Officer

Enrique Mayor-Mora - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Jon Daniels - Senior Vice President, CarMax Auto Finance Operations

Conference Call Participants

John Healy - Northcoast Research

Michael Montani - Evercore ISI

Craig Kennison - Baird

Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Scot Ciccarelli - Truist Securities

Daniel Imbro - Stephens Inc.

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Chris Bottiglieri - BNP Paribas

John Murphy - Bank of America

Chris Pierce - Needham

David Whiston - Morningstar

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 CarMax Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are a in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Lowenstein, AVP Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Lowenstein

Thank you, Corless. Good morning. Thank you for joining our fiscal 2023 fourth quarter earnings conference call. I'm here today with Bill Nash, our President and CEO; Enrique Mayor-Mora, our Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jon Daniels, our Senior Vice President, CarMax Auto Finance Operations.

Let me remind you, our statements today that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the company's future business plans, prospects and financial performance are forward-looking statements that we make pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current knowledge, expectations, and assumptions, and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.