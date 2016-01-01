~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) is an exchange traded fund ("ETF") that invests in public equity markets of various developed markets throughout the globe. This ETF benchmarks itself with Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index and uses full replication technique to create its portfolio. This index uses certain quantified rules-based techniques in order to provide exposure to high-yielding large-cap global equities. It generates decent yield and recorded an average total return of 8 percent in between 2017 and 2021. GCOW has been paying quarterly dividends since its inception almost 30 quarters back.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF invests in dividend-paying growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. However, the fund doesn’t invest in the financial sector. Instead GCOW invested almost 30 percent of its assets in stocks of energy and basic materials. Stocks from industrial, healthcare and information & communication technology (ICT) sectors account for another 44 percent of its total portfolio. GCOW has a decent expense ratio of 0.6 percent, and has a large assets under management, or AUM, of $1.5 billion. Turnover ratio at present is 39 percent. The fund is currently trading at a negligible premium of 0.28 percent.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF was launched during February 2016 by Pacer Advisors Inc. It is managed by the very same asset manager. The fund follows a simple three-step process to create its equity portfolio. GCOW first selects stocks with high free cash flow yield, then screens them for their dividend yield, and lastly weights them by their yields. It has several other inclusion criteria, too, that are centered around liquidity, price, market cap, etc. GCOW is a reasonably well-diversified fund, with investments in almost all the potentially high-growth industry segments. It is a good ETF to gain exposure to high cash flow generating large-cap stocks in developed equity markets.
Top ten investments in the potential high-growth segments of healthcare, industrial and ICT included Sanofi SA (SNY), Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY), Novartis AG (NVS), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), AT&T Inc. (T), GSK plc (GSK), International Business Machines Corp (IBM), SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCPK:NPNYY) and Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCPK:OROVY). During the past six months, all these stocks reported a positive price growth. DTEGY, NPNYY, SNY, T, NVS and GSK - grew within a range of 25 to 45 percent. This is an exceptionally strong growth considering that S&P 500 generated a price growth of 13.75 percent during that same time and a price loss of 8.45 percent during the past 12 months.
Top ten investments in energy and basic materials included TotalEnergies SE (TTE), BP p.l.c (BP), Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLCNF), Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCQX:FSUMF), BHP Group Limited (BHP), Rio Tinto Group (RIO), Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS), BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY), Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG). Besides these, top investments of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF included a good number of automobile giants like Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF), Stellantis N.V. (STLA), Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY), Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BMWYY); and few tobacco producers like Altria Group, Inc. (MO), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM).
The above-mentioned stocks too did perform well during the six months, but not like those from industrial, healthcare and ICT sectors. Out of these 18 stocks, only eight stocks (SCCO, BMWYY, STLA, MBGAF, BP, FSUMF, BASFY and TTE) were able to record a price growth in excess of 25 percent. Another 3 stocks - BHP, RIO and PM - were able to record a double-digit price growth. The good thing is, due to strong performance on an average, Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF was able to register a price growth of 24.5 percent. Such a strong price performance enabled GCOW to post a total return of 27 percent during the past 6 months and 60 percent during the past three years.
GCOW has a highly diversified portfolio and this helps in reducing risk and volatility. This in turn, significantly reduces the possibility of sizable losses due to idiosyncratic factors or events. On the other hand, Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF doesn’t have any investment in the financial sector, and relatively higher exposure in stocks of energy and basic materials producers. The fund focusing on companies with above-average yields means, i.e., it targets companies with cheap valuations, as yields are a relatively common valuation metric. GCOW has a relatively low price to equity (P/E) ratio of 9.07, while its benchmark index sports a P/E of almost 12x. On the other hand, GCOW’s Price to Cash flow (P/CF) of 2.73 is almost 44 percent of that of the index.
Low valuation of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF could lead to strong, market-beating returns, assuming market sentiment improves and valuations normalizes. Sentiment has been improving for months now, with the fund significantly outperforming S&P 500 and global equity indexes over the past six months. This outperformance probably resulted from improved market sentiment, especially for undervalued sectors and stocks, supported by rising commodity prices, inflation, higher interest rates, and rising geopolitical risks.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF generates decent yield and recorded strong enough average total return both in the short run as well as in the long run. GCOW has been paying quarterly dividends since its inception almost 30 quarters back. The fund has a decent expense ratio and has a large asset base. It is a reasonably well-diversified fund, with investments in over a dozen countries, spread over all relevant industry segments except the financial sector.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF is a good ETF to gain exposure to high cash flow generating large-cap stocks in developed equity markets. Its valuation metrics are comparatively lower than that of its benchmark index. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF's diversified holdings, cheap valuation, and decent yield, makes it further more attractive.
Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-
Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material.
For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.
Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)