~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) is an exchange traded fund ("ETF") that invests in public equity markets of various developed markets throughout the globe. This ETF benchmarks itself with Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index and uses full replication technique to create its portfolio. This index uses certain quantified rules-based techniques in order to provide exposure to high-yielding large-cap global equities. It generates decent yield and recorded an average total return of 8 percent in between 2017 and 2021. GCOW has been paying quarterly dividends since its inception almost 30 quarters back.

GCOW invests in dividend-paying Growth Stocks of Large-cap Companies

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF invests in dividend-paying growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. However, the fund doesn’t invest in the financial sector. Instead GCOW invested almost 30 percent of its assets in stocks of energy and basic materials. Stocks from industrial, healthcare and information & communication technology (ICT) sectors account for another 44 percent of its total portfolio. GCOW has a decent expense ratio of 0.6 percent, and has a large assets under management, or AUM, of $1.5 billion. Turnover ratio at present is 39 percent. The fund is currently trading at a negligible premium of 0.28 percent.

GCOW is a Well-Diversified Fund Investing in Potentially High-Growth Sectors

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF was launched during February 2016 by Pacer Advisors Inc. It is managed by the very same asset manager. The fund follows a simple three-step process to create its equity portfolio. GCOW first selects stocks with high free cash flow yield, then screens them for their dividend yield, and lastly weights them by their yields. It has several other inclusion criteria, too, that are centered around liquidity, price, market cap, etc. GCOW is a reasonably well-diversified fund, with investments in almost all the potentially high-growth industry segments. It is a good ETF to gain exposure to high cash flow generating large-cap stocks in developed equity markets.

GCOW’s Top Holdings from Healthcare, Industrial, ICT Sectors Performed Well

Top ten investments in the potential high-growth segments of healthcare, industrial and ICT included Sanofi SA (SNY), Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY), Novartis AG (NVS), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), AT&T Inc. (T), GSK plc (GSK), International Business Machines Corp (IBM), SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCPK:NPNYY) and Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCPK:OROVY). During the past six months, all these stocks reported a positive price growth. DTEGY, NPNYY, SNY, T, NVS and GSK - grew within a range of 25 to 45 percent. This is an exceptionally strong growth considering that S&P 500 generated a price growth of 13.75 percent during that same time and a price loss of 8.45 percent during the past 12 months.

GCOW Registered Strong Price Growth & Total Return During Past 6 Months

Top ten investments in energy and basic materials included TotalEnergies SE (TTE), BP p.l.c (BP), Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLCNF), Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCQX:FSUMF), BHP Group Limited (BHP), Rio Tinto Group (RIO), Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS), BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY), Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG). Besides these, top investments of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF included a good number of automobile giants like Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF), Stellantis N.V. (STLA), Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY), Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BMWYY); and few tobacco producers like Altria Group, Inc. (MO), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM).

The above-mentioned stocks too did perform well during the six months, but not like those from industrial, healthcare and ICT sectors. Out of these 18 stocks, only eight stocks (SCCO, BMWYY, STLA, MBGAF, BP, FSUMF, BASFY and TTE) were able to record a price growth in excess of 25 percent. Another 3 stocks - BHP, RIO and PM - were able to record a double-digit price growth. The good thing is, due to strong performance on an average, Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF was able to register a price growth of 24.5 percent. Such a strong price performance enabled GCOW to post a total return of 27 percent during the past 6 months and 60 percent during the past three years.

GCOW’s Valuation Metrics are Comparatively Lower Than That of Benchmark

GCOW has a highly diversified portfolio and this helps in reducing risk and volatility. This in turn, significantly reduces the possibility of sizable losses due to idiosyncratic factors or events. On the other hand, Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF doesn’t have any investment in the financial sector, and relatively higher exposure in stocks of energy and basic materials producers. The fund focusing on companies with above-average yields means, i.e., it targets companies with cheap valuations, as yields are a relatively common valuation metric. GCOW has a relatively low price to equity (P/E) ratio of 9.07, while its benchmark index sports a P/E of almost 12x. On the other hand, GCOW’s Price to Cash flow (P/CF) of 2.73 is almost 44 percent of that of the index.

Investment Thesis

Low valuation of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF could lead to strong, market-beating returns, assuming market sentiment improves and valuations normalizes. Sentiment has been improving for months now, with the fund significantly outperforming S&P 500 and global equity indexes over the past six months. This outperformance probably resulted from improved market sentiment, especially for undervalued sectors and stocks, supported by rising commodity prices, inflation, higher interest rates, and rising geopolitical risks.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF generates decent yield and recorded strong enough average total return both in the short run as well as in the long run. GCOW has been paying quarterly dividends since its inception almost 30 quarters back. The fund has a decent expense ratio and has a large asset base. It is a reasonably well-diversified fund, with investments in over a dozen countries, spread over all relevant industry segments except the financial sector.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF is a good ETF to gain exposure to high cash flow generating large-cap stocks in developed equity markets. Its valuation metrics are comparatively lower than that of its benchmark index. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF's diversified holdings, cheap valuation, and decent yield, makes it further more attractive.