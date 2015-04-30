Why Oil's Long-Term Outlook Remains Bullish, As Investments Lag

Apr. 11, 2023 2:20 PM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.89K Followers

Summary

  • Markets are reminded don't fight OPEC.
  • Will oil climb to $100 per barrel? Not likely.
  • Why oil production still has a long term investment problem.

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Oil prices may have received a moderate boost from OPEC’s production cut, but crude is still struggling with long-term imbalances. Hussein Allidina, Head of Commodities at TD Asset Management, says there simply isn’t enough supply investment to match rising global demand.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.89K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.