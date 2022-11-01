3 High-Growth Sectors With Great Potential

Summary

  • This is the third part of our 4-part series on High-Growth Industries.
  • Space Exploration and Blockchain/ Cryptocurrency are 2 sectors poised for high growth in the years to come.
  • Renewable energy will experience continuous growth due net zero incentives and achieving energy independence.

Introduction

This is the third part of our 4-part series on High-Growth industries. In previous articles in this series, we covered: Why someone should invest in high-growth companies, what the risks are with investing in high-growth industries, what you should look for when

10 High-Growth Sectors and Their 10Y CAGR's

Rocket launch -RKLB

Rocket Lab IR

ASTS Projects - ASTS

ASTS Investor Presentation 2023

RocketLab 2022 was its biggest year yet - RKLB

RocketLab Investor Presentation

Historical Financials -COIN

Leading Hash Rate Deployment and Growth - RIOT

RIOT Investor Presentation

RIOT Shares Outstanding - RIOT

Key Decision-Making - RIOT

RIOT Investor Presentation

Revenue and Gross Profit YoY Growth - BEP

Revenue and Gross Margin - ENPH

Revenue and Gross Profit YoY Growth - ENPH

10 High-Growth Sectors and Their 10Y CAGR's - Stock Info

Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Comments (3)

