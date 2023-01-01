Brown & Brown: One Of The Most Profitable Insurers

Apr. 11, 2023 2:29 PM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)
Summary

  • Insurance companies are my preference because they show stable sales and profit growth, also they are resistant to financial recessions because consumers still need insurance.
  • Brown & Brown is growing strongly through acquisitions and organic growth and it is one of the most profitable insurers on the stock exchange.
  • The cash balance and upcoming debt maturities suggest that they will soon refinance their debt at probably higher interest rates. This may hamper high profitability.
  • Analysts expect strong high single-digit earnings per share growth from Brown & Brown, Inc. in the coming years.
  • The valuation is in line with the average and the outlook is fine. Brown & Brown is buy-worthy.

Successful partnership

Introduction

Insurance companies are one of my favorite investment sectors. They receive premiums and invest them in bonds, and the proceeds are used to buy additional bonds. As a result, insurance companies' revenues and profit streams grow steadily. And that is exactly what I look

Brown & Brown at a glance - Investor Presentation

Brown & Brown at a glance (Investor Presentation)

Leverage and maturity profile - Investor Presentation

Leverage and maturity profile (Investor Presentation)

Dividend growth history - BRO ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Dividend growth history (BRO ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Brown & Brown cash flow highlights - Annual reports and analyst' own calculation

Brown & Brown cash flow highlights (Annual reports and analyst' own calculation)

Brown & Brown earnings estimates - BRO ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Brown & Brown earnings estimates (BRO ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

