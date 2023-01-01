VioletaStoimenova

Introduction

Insurance companies are one of my favorite investment sectors. They receive premiums and invest them in bonds, and the proceeds are used to buy additional bonds. As a result, insurance companies' revenues and profit streams grow steadily. And that is exactly what I look for: stable growing and profitable companies with predictable profits, growing dividends and favorable stock valuations. And even during an economic downturn, consumers need insurance.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is an insurance company that offers a variety of insurance products in property and casualty, employee benefits, personal insurance, specialty insurance products, and more.

The company is one of the most profitable in its sector, and the company is growing strongly both organically and through acquisitions. Rising interest rates will provide higher investment returns, and the stock's valuation is also in line with the average. Consequently, Brown & Brown is buy-worthy.

Best EBITDAC Margins In The Sector

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance company that has grown significantly in recent years. Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 14% over the past 5 years. Profitability is also strong, this is expressed in EBITDAC. Brown & Brown defines its EBITDAC as EBITDA minus the change in estimated earn-out payments for acquisitions. EBITDAC margin is high at an average of 31%, as is free cash flow conversion of 25%. Free cash flow has also grown at an average annual rate of 15%. Investors are pleased with the good results and have pushed the stock up 131% in 5 years (18.2% annual average).

The Retail segment accounts for the vast majority of sales. This segment's sales grew 18% in 2022, helped by several acquisitions in 2022. Organic sales also grew strongly by 7% in 2022; stronger than the five-year average of 6%. EBITDAC margin was 31%.

The retail segment is divided into commercial lines (48%), employee benefits (34%), and specialty & personal lines (18%).

Global Risk Partners is the recently acquired insurance segment and is a leading retail, wholesale, MGA/MGU and network business in the UK and Ireland.

Revenues of the national programs segment grew approximately 23% in 2022, of which 16% was organic growth. EBITDAC margin currently stands at a solid 40%; this segment is clearly more profitable than the Retail segment. 45% of revenues come from Personal Lines and 37% from Commercial Lines. The rest comes from Public Entity and Professional Liability.

The Wholesale Brokerage segment grew 12% in 2022, including 8% organic growth. EBITDAC margin was 32% and was in line with the five-year average. Both Brokerage and Binding Authority revenues are almost equal.

Finally, we have the Services Segment, this segment saw revenues decline 4%, of which a 3% decline was organic. EBITDAC margin remained positive at 19%, but below the five-year average of 21%.

Brown & Brown has significantly higher EBITDAC margins compared to other well-known insurance brokers. Brown & Brown's margin is about 33% in 2022, while Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a 26% margin, Aon plc comes closest with a 31% margin, but Brown & Brown's margins remain superior.

With the many acquisitions, the leverage ratio has risen sharply, though. The ratio of net debt to EBITDAC is currently 3x, whereas in previous years it was less than 2x. This is not a problem because the interest coverage is still more than adequate (6x times), and also because the acquisitions provide further growth. In the short term, I do see a lot of debt maturing, and with cash of $662 million, I expect Brown & Brown to be able to refinance it at a higher interest rate. To conclude, the company is growing strongly, is tremendously profitable, and the management could allocate its capital well.

Growing Dividends And Share Repurchases

Most publicly traded insurers pay a dividend. Brown & Brown pays a small dividend with a dividend yield of about 0.8%. The dividend has grown at an average annual rate of 9.5% over the past 10 years. For the near future, analysts are positive, with 3 analysts expecting dividend growth of 6.4% next year.

In addition to a good dividend, Brown & Brown has a solid share repurchase program. The combination of both dividend payments and share repurchases is ideal because the dividend per share will increase but also because share repurchases are a tax-friendly way to return cash to shareholders. It can also boost the stock price because outstanding shares are lower while demand increases when shares are purchased on the open market.

Overall, Brown & Brown can easily bear the distribution to shareholders, as only 40% of net income goes back to shareholders. The rest is accretive to the cash balance.

Valuation Is Favorable

Stock valuation is also important. For this I use the P/E ratio and compare it to the historical average. The P/E ratio is now 24, quite pricey, but the ratio is below the 3-year average of 28. Rising interest rates mean that historical comparisons should be made with caution.

Today's stock valuation can also be understood by calculating its earnings yield, which is the P/E ratio's inverse.

Its current earnings yield of 4.2% is higher than the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds (3.4%). When comparing Brown & Brown to bonds, I favor Brown & Brown due to its higher earnings yield and earnings growth. However, this concerns only the current situation.

The company needs to grow in value in the future if it is to justify its current price. About 10 analysts expect 8% growth in earnings per share this year, and about 10% growth in fiscal 2024. This makes the forward P/E ratio for 2024 only 21. The earnings yield will be even more favorable at 4.8%, but one must also consider a possible higher yield on 10-year Treasury bonds due to rising interest rates. Since analysts have a positive expectation, earnings per share are expected to grow and the earnings yield on the initial investment will increase. Consequently, Brown & Brown is preferable to Treasury bonds.

Conclusion

Insurance companies are my preference because they show stable sales and profit growth, also they are resistant to financial recessions because consumers still need insurance. Brown & Brown, Inc. offers a variety of insurance products such as property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, specialty insurance products and more.

Brown & Brown is growing strongly through acquisitions and organic growth and it is one of the most profitable insurers on the stock exchange. For example, revenue of the National Programs segment was up 23% and EBITDAC margin was strong at 40%. Their other insurance segments also grew steadily. Due to numerous acquisitions, their net debt/EBITDAC ratio rose to 3x times. Still, this is not a problem for now because interest coverage is more than adequate. The cash balance and upcoming debt maturities suggest that they will soon refinance their debt at probably higher interest rates. This may hamper high profitability. Still, analysts expect strong high single-digit earnings per share growth in the coming years.

Brown & Brown, Inc. also pays dividends and has a solid share repurchase program. The valuation is in line with the average and the outlook is fine. Brown & Brown is buy-worthy.