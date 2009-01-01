Small Business Outlook Cratering

Summary

  • Small business optimism continued to decline in March with the headline index from the NFIB falling from 90.9 down to 90.1.
  • Given the small business outlook for the economy has soured, fewer firms are reporting plans to increase hiring or capital expenditures.
  • The most pronounced decline of any category last month was a record 4-point decline in the availability of loans.

Small business optimism continued to decline in March with the headline index from the NFIB falling from 90.9 down to 90.1. That headline reading was actually better than the consensus forecast of 89.3, but it was still in the bottom

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index

NFIB Small Business Optimism Components

NFIB Small Business Optimism: Outlook & Expansion

NFIB Small Business Optimism: Cap. Ex. & Labor Plans

NFIB Small Business Optimism: Loan Availability

