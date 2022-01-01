3 Reasons To Consider A Nibble On Baxter

Apr. 11, 2023 2:43 PM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)IHI
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.27K Followers

Summary

  • H1-23 is likely to be challenging, but drastic adjustments have already been made to forward estimates, with valuations now looking attractive.
  • FCF could double in FY23 as working capital dynamics pick up, and the potential sale of BPS could also help reduce debt levels.
  • The risk-reward on the charts looks attractive, and BAX could benefit from mean-reversion momentum within the medical devices space.

Little girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

FabrikaCr

Introduction

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of medical instruments and healthcare products that are sold in over 100 countries. BAX's products are primarily utilized by dialysis centers, hospitals, nursing homes, and patients at home under physical supervision. The

Earnings revisions

Seeking Alpha

EPS estimates

YCharts

PE Ratio

YCharts

Dividend yield

YCharts

Inventory turnover ratio

YCharts

Receivables turnover ratio

YCharts

Buybacks

YCharts

BAX:IHI

Stockcharts

Monthly chart

Investing

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.27K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.