A Quick Take On Semrush Holdings

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) went public March 2021, raising $140 million in gross proceeds from an IPO that priced at $14.00 per share.

The firm operates a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform business that enables businesses to execute and manage their online marketing efforts.

Given the company's worsening operating losses and gathering macroeconomic clouds, I'm not optimistic on a major organic upside catalyst to Semrush Holdings, Inc. stock in the near term, so I'm on Hold for SEMR.

Semrush Overview

Boston, Massachusetts-based Semrush was founded to create an integrated SaaS system "providing companies comprehensive and actionable insights to drive traffic online."

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Oleg Shchegolev, who previously received a Master of Science in Computer Science from St. Petersburg State Polytechnic University.

The company's primary offerings include:

SEO

Advertising

Content Marketing

Social Media

Market Research.

The company pursues customers primarily through online advertising, including paid advertising, social media, digital public relations, search engine optimization and owned media.

The firm tracks over several hundred million domains, billions of keywords, trillions of backlinks and URLs.

Semrush's Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global digital marketing analytics software market was an estimated $2.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2027.

This represents a strong forecasted CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are companies' adoption across virtually all industry verticals to more effectively understand buyer behaviors and improve their online marketing campaigns.

Also, below is a historical and projected future growth trajectory for digital marketing analytics software in the United States:

The firm sees competition in the following industry categories:

SEO

SEM

Digital PR

Content Marketing

Social Media Management

Competitive Intelligence.

Semrush's Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has grown steadily in the past two years and the most recent year saw "record new customer additions despite a more challenging environment":

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended higher more recently, as it has benefited from lower hosting and third-party costs, which management expects will persist throughout 2023:

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have risen markedly in Q4 2022, due in part to headcount growth and to growth in spending on brand and performance marketing campaigns:

Operating income by quarter has worsened sharply into negative territory due to "the costs associated with operating in high-cost locations":

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also deteriorated markedly:

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, SEMR's stock price has fallen 8.45% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) drop of approximately 9%, as the chart indicates below:

The company's Q4 2022 dollar-based net retention rate was 118%, a drop of 8 percentage points year-over-year, indicating good product/market fit and sales & marketing efficiency.

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter and calendar year with cash, equivalents and short-term investment of $237.5 million and no debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $13.8 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $4.2 million. The company paid only $7.4 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Semrush

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 4.6 Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM Price / Sales 5.5 Revenue Growth Rate 35.3% Net Income Margin -13.3% GAAP EBITDA % -7.5% Market Capitalization $1,400,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,180,000,000 Operating Cash Flow -$9,620,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.24 Click to enlarge

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

SEMR's most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 27.8% as of Q4 2022's results, so the firm needs some improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 35.3% GAAP EBITDA % -7.5% Total 27.8% Click to enlarge

Future Prospects For Semrush

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 and full year 2022's results, management highlighted growth in average revenue per customer and the number of paying customers.

However, its net dollar revenue retention rate has dropped, a negative development.

SEMR's Rule of 40 results need improvement, mostly from its negative EBITDA performance, not from its revenue growth aspects.

Management expects 2023 sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue to drop as it focuses more efforts on reigning in costs, although R&D spend will continue in line with previous quarters.

Equity analysts are questioning the pace of net new customer additions, yet management believes its previous brand marketing campaigns it ran in 2022 as "carrying us into 2023."

I'm more skeptical, as a banking credit crunch that is apparently underway is already being felt by companies and consumers alike, forcing some to cut back in response.

The company's financial position is fairly robust, with no debt, manageable cash use and ample cash and investment reserves.

Regarding valuation, the stock market is valuing SEMR at an EV/Sales multiple of around 4.6x.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.3x on March 30, 2023, as the chart shows here:

So, by comparison, SEMR is currently valued by the market at a 27% discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of March 30, 2023.

The main risks to the company's outlook are a macroeconomic slowdown or recession, which will likely accelerate new customer discounting, produce slower sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth trajectory and which some economists are stating will begin in the current quarter.

A potential temporary upside catalyst to the stock could include a pause in Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, reducing downward pressure on the stock's valuation multiple.

The chart below shows the valuation multiple compression SEMR has suffered in the past year, with its EV/Sales multiple falling from a high of 8.6x to its current 4.8x, a multiple drop of over 44% in the past ten months:

Given Semrush Holdings, Inc.'s worsening operating losses and gathering macroeconomic clouds, I'm not optimistic on a major organic upside catalyst to the stock in the near term, so I'm on Hold for SEMR.