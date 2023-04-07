S&P 500 Q1 2023 Earnings Preview: Entering An Earnings Recession

Summary

  • Q1 is expected to mark the second consecutive quarter of negative y/y earnings growth, which meets the criteria of an earnings recession.
  • Analysts have set the bar lower heading into earnings season by downgrading Q1 estimates.
  • From a guidance perspective, we have seen 81 negative Q1 EPS pre-announcements compared to 26 positives, resulting in a negative/positive ratio of 3.1, which is at a four-year high.

By Tajinder Dhillon

Earnings season kicks off this week and using data from the April 7th publication of the S&P 500 Earnings Scorecard, 2023 Q1 blended earnings (combining estimates and actuals) are forecasted at $419.1 billion (-5.2% y/y, -4.7% q/q) while revenue is forecasted at $3,558.4 billion (+1.6% y/y, -5.5% q/q).

S&P 500 Q1 2023 Earnings Preview: Entering An Earnings Recession

Refinitiv Workspace

Refinitiv Workspace

By Tajinder Dhillon

Lipper Alpha Insight

