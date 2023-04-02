Euronav: May Not Be Able To Benefit From The Market Conditions

Apr. 11, 2023 3:20 PM ETEuronav NV (EURN)FRO
Summary

  • The VLCC and Suezmax tanker rates are relatively high and despite OPEC+ recent cut announcement, the ton-mile demand is expected to increase.
  • However, the management struggle between CMB, Famatown, and EURN’s board members is still going on.
  • The company may not be able to benefit from the increased tanker rates and/or stick to a consistent strategy.
  • The stock is a hold.

Oil tankers at sea

Nearmap

In 2022, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) reported revenue of $855 million, up 104% YoY, driven by hiked spot rates. According to Figure 1, EURN’s VLCC average spot rate increased from $11300/d in 2021 to $27600/d in 2022. Also, its Suezmax spot rate increased from $11100/d in 2021

Figure 1 – EURN’s TCE rates

EURN's 2022 results

Figure 2 – EURN’s profit & loss breakeven point

EURN's 4Q 2022 presentation

Figure 3 – Weekly time charter estimates

www.hellenicshippingnews.com

Figure 4 – China’s crude oil and fuel imports

Scorpio Tankers' 4Q 2022 presentation

Figure 5 – EURN’s capital structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 6 – EURN’s cash structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 7 – EURN’s return ratios

Author (based on SA data)

