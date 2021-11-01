DTD: Why Dividend Investors Should Replace It With SCHD And VIG

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • DTD is WisdomTree's Total Market U.S. Dividend ETF. It's well-diversified with 800+ holdings and yields 2.82% with a 0.28% expense ratio.
  • Historical performance is solid, but combining SCHD and VIG is a better choice. Lower fees mean higher distributions, and other key metrics, like earnings growth and valuation, are virtually identical.
  • SCHD and VIG are also higher-quality funds. My fundamental analysis reveals how current selections have delivered superior dividend growth over the last five years, so this approach is a win-win.
  • Given this alternative and how investors often use multiple ETFs to achieve their investment objectives anyway, I rate DTD a hold.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

Investment Thesis

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DTD) is a solid but ultimately unnecessary fund for dividend investors. The reason is that holding two cheaper ETFs in equal weight delivers the same gross dividend yield but provides

DTD Excluded Stocks - 2022-2023 Performance vs. DTD

Portfolio Visualizer

DTD Top Ten Holdings

WisdomTree

DTD vs. SCHD vs. VIG Sector Exposures

Morningstar

DTD vs. DLN vs. SPY Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

Large-Cap Dividend ETF Historical Performance - Which Is The Best Dividend Growth ETF To Own?

The Sunday Investor

SCHD vs. VIG vs. DTD Performance History

Portfolio Visualizer

DTD Dividend Grade

Seeking Alpha

DTD Dividend Growth

Portfolio Visualizer

DTD vs. SCHD vs. VIG Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

VIG / SCHG Equal Weight Portfolio Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.64K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, SCHD, VIG, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.