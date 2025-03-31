R LockieCurrie

Introduction

When last discussing Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) in late 2022, they were impacted by unexpected headwinds but as my previous article discussed, nothing appears to be structurally wrong because the market both gives and takes away. Alas, sadly once again the market was not particularly kind with the fourth quarter seeing another disappointing setback at the hands of the butane market but thankfully, going forward into 2023 and beyond it seems the worst should be over as management takes action to fundamentally improve the partnership.

Detailed Analysis

Despite the strong start to 2022, their operating cash flow fell off a cliff during the third quarter, partly due to routine seasonal fluctuations within their financial performance but also as my previous article discussed, various unexpected market and economic headwinds impacting their sulfur and natural gas liquids business segments. Following the fourth quarter, it initially seemed somewhat positive on the surface to see their operating cash flow back at positive levels with a full-year result of $16.2m versus the negative $16.8m during the first nine months. Although if looking back at 2021, this is nevertheless down around 50% year-on-year versus their previous result of $35.7m, thereby raising concerns.

Across 2022, they saw various working capital movements that ultimately netted out to a build of $33.8m that hindered their reported results, whereas 2021 saw a build of $28.6m. That said, even if excluded, this sees their underlying result during 2022 at $49.9m, which is still down a significant circa 22% year-on-year versus their previous equivalent result of $64.3m during 2021 and thus one way or another, 2022 was still a tough year.

Once digging into their quarterly results, it shows that around two-thirds of their operating cash flow during the fourth quarter was actually from a $22.4m working capital draw. If excluding their working capital movements, their underlying result was only $11.5m during the fourth quarter itself and thus disappointingly, it was quite weak historically speaking, given that it was down almost 60% year-on-year versus their previous equivalent result of $28.7m during the fourth quarter of 2021. Similar to the third quarter of 2022, this disappointment was once again due to unfavorable market conditions, this time within their butane business segment, as per the commentary from management included below.

"As we approach the fourth quarter selling season, butane pricing did not improve and we experienced losses from the actual volumes sold out of inventory, resulting in the $10.7 million EBITDA loss experienced in the fourth quarter."

-Martin Midstream Partners Q4 2022 Conference Call.

Similar to the third quarter of 2022, once again the market both gives and takes away and sadly there was seemingly more taking than giving lately, which disappointingly saw unfavorable pricing for butane leading to sizeable losses. Even though this dynamic cannot be changed per se, it is positive to see they're going to reshape their butane business segment to stop this from happening again in the future, as per the commentary from management included below.

"As a result of the significant negative financial performance in the fourth quarter of our butane optimization business, we concluded any future positive cash flow opportunity associated with this business line was no longer worth the commodity risk associated with carrying inventory from the summer purchasing season to the winter selling season." "Going forward, our intent is to operate as a fee-based butane logistics business, primarily utilizing our North Louisiana underground storage assets, which have both truck and rail capability." "As a result of this new business model, we will no longer carry any butane inventory going forward. This will eliminate commodity risk, reduce cash flow and earnings volatility, and will also substantially lower our working capital requirements."

-Martin Midstream Partners Q4 2022 Conference Call (previously linked).

Even though it was disappointing to see the market move against them again during the fourth quarter of 2022, they are not sitting idle and making excuses. Instead, they are fundamentally improving the partnership by reshaping their butane business segment away from one that relies upon volatile margins to one that instead is fee-based and relies upon logistics. Since this means no longer holding inventory that is subject to market prices, I suspect the worst should be over.

Going forward into 2023 and beyond, I feel this is a positive choice as it should remove volatility from their financial performance, which I suspect will be viewed favorably by the market. Generally speaking, those with less volatile earnings are more desirable, holding everything else constant and therefore as time passes and the market sees the benefits of this reshaped operating model, this alone should help increase the appeal of their units, as well as help their path to higher distributions, as subsequently discussed. In the meantime, their guidance for 2023 shows only a small impact on their financial performance during what is essentially a transitory year, as per the commentary from management included below.

"We expect full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $115 million after giving effect to the exit of the butane optimization business, which we forecast to have negative adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million." "For 2023, we are forecasting growth capital expenditures of approximately $17.5 million…" "Maintenance capital is anticipated to be approximately $26.6 million for the year." "Finally, for full year 2023, we anticipate distributable cash flow of $23.5 million and free cash flow of $6 million."

-Martin Midstream Partners Q4 2022 Conference Call (previously linked).

When it comes to their adjusted EBITDA, their guidance for 2023 forecasts a result of $115m even after the impact of reshaping their butane business segment, which is effectively equal to their result of $114.9m during 2022. Whilst not necessarily great, this is actually decent for a transitory year and excluding said impact, it would have otherwise been $9.9m higher, which would have represented a solid near-9% increase year-on-year.

If looking at their guidance for cash flow performance, they only forecast minimal free cash flow of $6m due to abnormally high capital expenditure of circa $26.6m for maintenance, alongside circa $17.5m for growth. If looking back at 2022, these were only $19.1m and $6.9m respectively but this is not too surprising given they are reshaping their butane business segment. As a result, it stands to reason that 2024 and beyond should see higher free cash flow as their capital expenditure reverts lower and they also benefit from removing volatility from their financial performance.

Thanks to their working capital draw during the fourth quarter of 2022, their net debt still reverted lower to $512.8m versus its previous level of $543.2m, although due to the tough year, it remains higher than its previous level of $499.1m at the end of 2021. At least going forwards into 2023, their results for the recently ended first quarter should see their net debt pushed circa $47.5m lower as they reshape their butane business segment and run down their inventory, as per the commentary from management included below.

"…we expect to generate cash for debt repayment of approximately $45 million to $50 million from the liquidation of the butane optimization inventory."

-Martin Midstream Partners Q4 2022 Conference Call (previously linked).

If forthcoming, this should eliminate around 10% of their net debt, which is helpful for deleveraging and thus start moving back towards higher distributions. Once moving past their abnormally high capital expenditure during 2023, future years should see more free cash flow to help continue reducing their net debt, thereby helping move towards higher distributions.

Even though the fourth quarter of 2022 was anything but amazing, their lower net debt still saw their net debt-to-EBITDA head lower in tandem to 4.77 versus its previous result of 5.24 following the third quarter. Whilst it now sits beneath the threshold of 5.01 for the very high territory, their net debt-to-operating cash flow remains nowhere even remotely near this point with a result of 31.76, partly due to their $33.8m working capital build. That said, even if excluded their result still would have been 10.27 and despite being significantly lower in percentage terms, similar to their equivalent previous result of 10.67 following the third quarter, it remains far above the threshold for the very high territory. More disappointingly, their adjusted leverage ratio that is defined by their credit facility and calculated in a unique manner is higher after the fourth quarter, as per the commentary from management included below.

"The Partnership's bank-compliant adjusted leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 4.27 times which includes a $29.7 million debt carve-out, attributed to our seasonal NGL inventory build, when the inventory has been either forward sold or hedged."

-Martin Midstream Partners Q4 2022 Conference Call (previously linked).

When conducting the previous analysis, their adjusted leverage ratio was 3.63 following the third quarter of 2022 and thus at the time, beneath the threshold of 3.75 that prohibited higher distributions than their present barebones $0.005 per unit level. I previously felt as though it was only going to be a matter of time with higher distributions on the radar for 2023 but alas, the volatile butane market destroyed these prospects by pushing their result to 4.27.

Despite this disappointing setback in the short-term, at least 2024 could still see higher distributions because their adjusted leverage ratio is only modestly higher than the threshold of 3.75. As such, I suspect that similar to their cash flow performance, the worst should be over because with circa 10% of their net debt likely to be eliminated following the recently ended first quarter of 2023, it will help force their leverage lower, regardless of the metric utilized.

Admittedly, going forward past this point into the remaining nine months of 2023, their guidance for minimal free cash flow outside of running down their butane inventory leaves further deleveraging reliant upon their financial performance. At least once reaching 2024 and likely passing their abnormally high capital expenditure, their deleveraging should see additional help as their higher free cash flow resumes pushing their net debt lower. Furthermore, as management reshapes their butane business segment to remove volatility, it should make this a smoother and more reliable path than in the past, therefore strengthening my conviction that patience will be rewarded with higher distributions.

Similar to their leverage, their debt serviceability also enjoyed a small improvement with their interest coverage higher at 0.96 when assessed against their EBIT, versus their previous result of 0.89 following the third quarter. Likewise, their interest coverage when assessed against their operating cash flow was also higher at 0.30 versus its previous result of negative 0.43 following the third quarter, as a result of their aforementioned negative operating cash flow during the first nine months. Whilst not ideal right now, at least this should see further improvements following the recently ended first quarter of 2023 as their net debt is pushed lower.

When it comes to their liquidity, it was very positive to see management deal with the upcoming credit facility maturity that was posing a hurdle when conducting the previous analysis following the third quarter of 2022. As a result, the fourth quarter left their current ratio significantly higher at 1.90 versus its previous result of 0.75 following the third quarter. Even though this would commonly indicate strong liquidity, alas their virtually non-existent cash balance and resulting cash ratio of 0.00 leaves their liquidity as only adequate. Now this hurdle is cleared, it further reaffirms that the worst should be over but going forwards, it will nevertheless be important to monitor their new credit facility covenant that imposes a ceiling, as per the commentary from management included below.

"Covenants for the new facility include maximum total leverage of 4.75 times, stepping down to 4.5 times on March 31, 2025…" "The revolver will mature in February of 2027."

-Martin Midstream Partners Q4 2022 Conference Call (previously linked).

At least there is a margin between their latest adjusted leverage ratio of 4.27 and this new covenant of 4.75, not to mention there is another two years before they need to remain beneath its lower limit of 4.50. It will nevertheless be important to review because going forwards, it no longer provides a carve-out for their working capital, as per the commentary from management included below. In theory, this should no longer matter after they remove volatility from their financial performance via reshaping their butane business segment but nevertheless, it will be interesting to review going forwards.

"The facility does not include a working capital sublimit carve-out for purposes of leverage calculation, since that is no longer a concern with the exit of the butane optimization business."

-Martin Midstream Partners Q4 2022 Conference Call (previously linked).

After refinancing their credit facility, its total availability is now lower at $200m versus its previous level of $275m. Whilst this is only slightly above its borrowings of $171m at the end of 2022, thankfully they also issued $400m of senior notes in February 2023 that do not mature until February 2028 and therefore, this provides an additional cash infusion to support their liquidity going forwards.

Conclusion

Whilst I hoped to see higher distributions by now, alas it seems the market had other ideas with unfavorable pricing for butane leading to sizeable losses and ultimately, delaying this outcome. At least if nothing else, it is positive to see management taking action to stop this from happening again in the future and thus going forwards, I believe the worst should be over as they fundamentally improve the partnership. Despite the setbacks, I nevertheless continue to see prospects for higher distributions in 2024 and given their heavily depressed unit price, it seemingly reflects very low expectations from the market. As such, I expect to see a progressively higher unit price as the year progresses, and think it will move closer to reaching this point, which in turn means that I believe maintaining my strong buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Martin Midstream Partners' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.