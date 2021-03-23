UMI: Active Strategy Focused On Energy Infrastructure Underperforms Passive ETF

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund ETF is an active exchange-traded fund focused on energy infrastructure companies.
  • In the fund's short operating history, it has significantly underperformed passive ETFs such as the AMLP, both in terms of returns and distributions.
  • Until the manager can demonstrate alpha from their active strategy, I recommend investors interested in energy infrastructure companies to buy the AMLP ETF instead.

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:UMI) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF") focused on midstream energy infrastructure companies. In the fund's short operating history, the UMI ETF has significantly underperformed passive ETFs focused on the energy infrastructure sector. Although this

UMI portfolio holdings

Figure 1 - UMI portfolio holdings (uscfinvestments.com)

UMI historical returns

Figure 2 - UMI historical returns (morningstar.com)

AMLP historical returns

Figure 3 - AMLP historical returns (morningstar.com)

UMI distribution yield

Figure 4 - UMI distribution yield is 5.1% (Seeking Alpha)

AMLP distribution yield is 7.9%

Figure 5 - AMLP distribution yield is 7.9% (Seeking Alpha)

UMI vs. AMLP expenses

Figure 6 - UMI vs. AMLP expenses (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

