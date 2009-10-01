FatCamera

Introduction

I've noticed several articles on Seeking Alpha, as well as the view of other investors throughout the financial media, discussing Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock due to the recent sell-off. Most of these views are bullish on the stock based on valuation, and the few bears that do exist are mostly focused on the dynamics of the recent banking crisis and cash deposits moving to money market and ETFs as the primary danger for the stock. I will offer some additional ways to think about a potential investment in this stock. These views are how I think about the risk/reward, and why I'm not buying the stock, yet, after the recent sell-off.

Importantly, I focus mostly on medium-term investing, which I generally consider about a 3-5 year time frame. So, if a person is trading the stock over the very short term, feel free to ignore this article because it won't be very useful. Additionally, I aim for above average returns. If a person doesn't care about getting above average returns, then they can pay more for stocks than I am willing to pay. I don't expect SCHW to experience any sort of existential crisis as my base case. That's not what I'm warning about in this article. The stock price is down enough that investors buying for the long-term here have a decent chance at average returns. But I seek above average returns so I need to be more price sensitive.

With all that out of the way, here are the five reasons I'm not buying SCHW, yet.

#1 Historically, The Business Is Cyclical, So It Isn't Necessarily Cheap

I begin every analysis by examining historical data. While historical data isn't always perfect at providing a guide to the future, I've found that it provides a much better guideline of what to expect in the future than whatever bullish or bearish story the market is telling at any given time. By adding a few additional parameters to historical trends, I've found that about 80% of the time, history provides good guidance for the future.

The first bit of historical data I check is how cyclical earnings have been for the business over time.

FAST Graphs

The green shaded area in the FAST Graph above represents Schwab's historical EPS. We can see that in 2009 and 2010 earnings growth fell deeply two years in a row. In 2008 they earned $1.06 per share and two years later in 2010 they earned $0.38 per share. That is almost a -65% decline in earnings from their peak. I classify any business that has experienced an earnings growth decline of -50% or more (and eventually had earnings recover) a "Deep Cyclical" business. Based on what happened during the last real recession of any length in 2008, SCHW is definitely a deep cyclical business. And even during the very brief COVID recession, they saw earnings growth decline -8% in 2020, so there really isn't any evidence they are no longer a cyclical business.

Why is this important?

Basically every bullish analyst I've read on Schwab has pointed out that based on earnings, and a low 12.5 P/E ratio (or some similar fundamental metric) that Schwab is cheap, and combined with the likelihood they will survive, that makes the stock a buy. But what investors need to realize is that if earnings fall -60%, that 12.5 P/E ratio will no longer be cheap. If earnings fall -60% over the next two years (less than what they fell in 2009/10) EPS would fall from $3.90 per share to $1.56 per share. At today's price of $49.35, that would be a P/E ratio of 31.63. If this decline is only -50% instead of -60% (so, a mild recession) they would earn $1.95 per share and that would translate to a P/E of 25.30. Still not very cheap.

This dynamic of deeply falling earnings is why it's not very useful, and often counterproductive to use earnings to value a deeply cyclical business, especially during the initial phase of a down cycle.

#2 Schwab's Historical Recovery Time Is Slow

One of the factors that investors tend forget when considering an investment is time. You can buy two stocks and have them each double in price, but if one of those takes five years to double and the other takes 10 years to double, the annual returns of those stocks are very different. So, when an investor buys a stock that is well off its highs as SCHW is right now, it's not enough to expect the price will return to its old highs. The investor also needs to estimate how long they think it might take to do so.

Data by YCharts

Following the March 2000 peak, SCHW took over 15 years to recover its high price. And the stock price fell more than -85% off its highs.

Data by YCharts

Currently the stock is a little more than -45% off its highs. Imagine a stock that peaks at $100 and falls to $55. That would be what SCHW has done so far. Now imagine it keeps falling to $15. The person who bought at $55 would have to suffer through a decline of more than -70% on their $55 investment in this scenario.

The 2008 decline was a little bit better than 2000 (keep in mind the price still had not recovered its old high from 2000, yet in 2008). During that decline it took about 5-6 years for the stock price to recover its old highs.

Data by YCharts

During that 2008 downturn the stock price still fell pretty deep.

Data by YCharts

Despite not going into 2008 extremely overvalued, the stock price still fell nearly -60%. So, what we have here is deep price cyclicality combined with slow historical recovery times. An investor who bought at the market bottom on March 9th, 2009, wouldn't have gained much ground even three years later in late 2011.

#3 Earnings Tend To Bottom Late

Data by YCharts

Notice in the chart above that Schwab's earnings historically have remained strong leading right up to and sometimes into a recession. Earnings don't tend to bottom until two years after the recession is totally over. (This is part of what leads to the long recovery times for the stock.) We are not currently in a recession, yet. So we are not likely to be close to an earnings bottom here. Analysts currently expect $5.17 of earnings for 2024. While anything is possible if we avoid a recession or if inflation continues to push the prices of everything higher. Those expectations look like a total fantasy to me.

#4 It Was Richly Valued At Its Peak

While earnings aren't good for determining the valuation of a deeply cyclical business, comparing peak cycle P/Es can be somewhat useful when trying to see how this down cycle compares to past down cycles. Using monthly P/Es from FAST Graphs, SCHW had a peak P/E in 2007 of 27.34. During the 2018 down cycle (which started in early 2018 and ended with COVID bottom and a nearly -50% drawdown) it had a peak P/E of 31.11, and this cycle the peak P/E was 29.17. So, SCHW wasn't any cheaper going into this downturn than it was going into the past two downturns, and nearly a 30 P/E is expensive. When I take into account their poor earnings growth years, I get about a 10% average earnings growth rate for SCHW over the past 17 years, most of which had extremely low interest rates (and a big tax cut in 2018). A 30 P/E at 10% earnings growth is a PEG ratio of 3. That's not a reasonable valuation in my book.

#5 Inflation Might Make This Time Worse

I think if an investor does go searching for some way this time might be different than the past, they should probably expect things to be more negative this time around. When SCHW was falling -50% in 2018-20 we didn't really have much inflation, and when it fell in 2008-2011 we actually had deflation. During the current decline the past couple of years we've had 2-year inflation at double digits. So investors can tack on about another -15% in purchasing power after this year to their already poor returns.

But the loss of purchasing power isn't the main concern. The main concern is the Fed doesn't go back to extremely low interest rates as they did in 2008-2015. If interest rates remain high, this both continues to put pressure on SCHW's earnings power, but it also puts pressure on the valuation of the stock. Stocks are now competing with 4% to 5% rates from short-term treasuries, which are right around the inflation rate, so there is no cost of holding cash and waiting for better valuations in the stock market. Each year a stock doesn't grow significantly it actually falls behind.

Conclusion

This article isn't meant to be a comprehensive review of SCHW. My goal was to share my actual thought process about the stock, and to offer some different angles for investors to view and think about the stock before they invest at today's price. On its face, the valuation might look cheap. And the stock price is well off its highs. But that doesn't mean it couldn't fall a lot more during a recession, and also take a long time to recover. There is probably some price that's cheap enough to interest me in buying the stock, but not until the economy is at least clearly in a recession. I think if the stock price was -65% off its high, it would be worth considering a position.