This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. As holdings change over time, updated reviews are posted from time to time.
JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) has been tracking the JP Morgan US Quality Factor Index since 11/08/2017. It has 243 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 1.47%, and an expense ratio of 0.12%. Distributions are paid quarterly.
As described in the prospectus by JPMorgan, eligible companies are Russell 1000 constituents. The underlying index…
…targets equity securities with higher quality characteristics relative to their sector peers as measured by profitability, earnings quality and solvency/financial risk.
The fund invests almost exclusively in U.S. companies (98.6% of asset value), mostly in large and mega-caps (about 72%). The heaviest sector in the portfolio is technology, with 27.2% of assets. It is followed by consumer discretionary and healthcare (tie at 13.9%), industrials (12.9%) and financials (10.9%). Other sectors weigh less than 6% individually and 21% in aggregate. Compared with the S&P 500 (SPY), the fund significantly overweights consumer discretionary and industrials. It underweights mostly communication services.
JQUA is more expensive than SPY regarding the price/book and price/sales ratios, but it is a bit cheaper in price/earnings and price/cash flow (see next table).
|
JQUA
|
SPY
|
P/E TTM
|
20.12
|
20.62
|
Price/Book
|
5.08
|
3.78
|
Price/Sales
|
2.99
|
2.39
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
14.2
|
15.41
Data: Fidelity.
The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 20% of asset value. The heaviest one weighs about 2.3%. Risks related to individual companies are low, the fund is well-diversified across holdings, but keep in mind it is overweight in technology.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight%
|
EPS growth %TTM
|
P/E TTM
|
P/E fwd
|
Yield%
|
Meta Platforms, Inc.
|
2.27%
|
-37.7826
|
25.01
|
21.50
|
0
|
NVIDIA Corp.
|
2.26%
|
-54.7065
|
158.37
|
61.38
|
0.06
|
Alphabet, Inc.
|
2.23%
|
-20.041
|
23.72
|
20.73
|
0
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
2.22%
|
-4.3121
|
32.18
|
31.07
|
0.94
|
Apple, Inc.
|
2.10%
|
-2.2812
|
27.53
|
27.19
|
0.57
|
Visa, Inc.
|
1.94%
|
18.7534
|
32.31
|
26.77
|
0.79
|
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.
|
1.84%
|
-125.917
|
N/A
|
20.10
|
0
|
Procter & Gamble Co.
|
1.75%
|
0.6327
|
26.51
|
25.87
|
2.42
|
Exxon Mobil Corp.
|
1.70%
|
146.4262
|
8.62
|
11.04
|
3.18
|
Mastercard, Inc.
|
1.64%
|
16.6629
|
35.23
|
29.51
|
0.63
JQUA is almost on par with the S&P 500 (SP500) in total return from 11/15/2017. It shows a slightly lower volatility, so the risk-adjusted performance is a bit higher (measured by Sharpe ratio in the next table).
|
Total Return
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
JQUA
|
74.94%
|
10.91%
|
-32.92%
|
0.61
|
17.29%
|
SPY
|
75.53%
|
10.98%
|
-33.72%
|
0.55
|
18.41%
The next chart compares the 5-year total return of JQUA and three close competitors:
JQUA leads the group, almost tie with SPHQ.
In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.
The next table compares JQUA since inception with a subset of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average dividend yield, an above-average ROA, a good Altman Z-score, a good Piotroski F-score and a sustainable payout ratio. It is rebalanced annually to make it comparable with a passive index.
|
Total Return
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
JQUA
|
74.94%
|
10.91%
|
-32.92%
|
0.61
|
17.29%
|
Large cap quality subset
|
91.08%
|
12.74%
|
-35.57%
|
0.61
|
18.70%
Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Calculated with Portfolio123.
JQUA lags my quality subset by 15 percentage points in total return. However, the fund performance is real, whereas the subset is simulated. My core portfolio holds 14 stocks selected in this subset (more info at the end of this post).
JQUA currently holds about 240 stocks, of which 32 are risky regarding my metrics. In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. Here, risky stocks weigh 9% of asset value. It is acceptable, but quite high for an ETF focused on quality.
According to my calculation of aggregate metrics reported in the next table, the portfolio quality is significantly superior to the S&P 500. The return on assets looks especially good.
|
JQUA
|
SPY
|
Altman Z-score
|
6.04
|
3.42
|
Piotroski F-score
|
5.94
|
5.58
|
ROA % TTM
|
12.32
|
7.61
JQUA invests in Russell 1000 stocks using a systematic strategy based on profitability, earnings quality, and financial risk. It is overweight in technology, with about 27% of asset value in this sector. As expected, my own calculation confirm the high quality of the portfolio. However, the JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF exposure to risky stocks is relatively high for a quality-style ETF. Historical performance is good relative to competitors, but underwhelming relative to the S&P 500: it is just on par with the benchmark in total return since inception. Anyway, quality characteristics may temper volatility in a bear market.
Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) features data-driven strategies in stocks and closed-end funds outperforming their benchmarks since inception. Get started with a two-week free trial now.
This article was written by
Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments