Lithium Americas: Don't Get In Yet, Wait For The Separation

Apr. 12, 2023 8:00 AM ETLithium Americas Corp. (LAC), LAC:CAAMRZF, AN:CA, GM, GTMLF
NorEast Invest profile picture
NorEast Invest
2.16K Followers

Summary

  • Lithium Americas has a long way to go until Thacker Pass production.
  • The assets are valuable but not enough to warrant the current market price.
  • The acquisition of Arena Minerals was a smart move.
  • Partnership with GM will help sustain costs.
  • I rate Lithium Americas as neutral and will wait for more to come out regarding their production timeline, partnerships, and separation results.

Aerial Nevada desert at Thacker Pass

gchapel/iStock via Getty Images

Background

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) is a lithium mining company that has a long growth runway ahead. Its shiny asset is the Thacker pass mine located in the northern region of Nevada. The lithium reserves at Thacker

Lithium Americas Corporate Presentation March 2023

Lithium Americas Corporate Presentation March 2023

GM and Lithium Americas transaction presentation

GM and Lithium Americas transaction presentation

This article was written by

NorEast Invest profile picture
NorEast Invest
2.16K Followers
I made this page because I enjoy learning about publicly listed companies and publishing my opinion. I sincerely hope you’re able to find useful information to meet your investing goals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.