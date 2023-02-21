gchapel/iStock via Getty Images

Background

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) is a lithium mining company that has a long growth runway ahead. Its shiny asset is the Thacker pass mine located in the northern region of Nevada. The lithium reserves at Thacker Pass are actually the largest in the US, making the mine an important asset for the country's burgeoning electric vehicle industry which requires high quality Li-ion batteries. Additionally Lithium Americas currently owns high purity lithium mines in Argentina through both full ownership and JV agreements.

I like the price of Lithium at these levels even though Goldman Sachs recently put out a report projecting LCE dropping to around 16,000 per tonne. I would be surprised if that happened due to demand flowing in from the production of electric vehicles. The catalyst behind the demand is from governments pushing green energy and subsidizing companies that produce electric vehicles, requiring lithium for their batteries. Nonetheless this doesn't factor in the fundamentals for production and capacity for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas Corporate Presentation March 2023

Valuation and Separation

Thacker Pass is an exciting project with an estimated production date of 2026. This is a long time away but the necessary facilities need to be built to support production of such a massive project. With a projected mine life of 40 years the initial startup costs will represent a significant amount of Lithium America's balance sheet. In fact, costs for Thacker Pass until production in 2026 will be around 4 billion dollars. For a company with a $2.28 billion dollar market cap and $392 million cash on hand, that leaves a large gap of interest that will need to be paid off over the coming years.

I do believe the debt will be a burden in the short term but long term it likely won't be too much of a problem since Thacker Pass should produce roughly 60-70,000 ktpa of LCE at a cost of $6,743/tonne. Assuming lithium prices will be slightly higher than today's range due to electric vehicle demand and inflation, let's use $25,000 per tonne, the revenue generated from the estimated production would be 1.75 billion and 1.27 billion in earnings. Investors most importantly need to worry about the time between the present and 2026. There are a lot of changes coming for Lithium Americas that investors need to be aware of. The company is separating its Argentine and US businesses.

44.8% interest in Caucharí-Olaroz and 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes lithium brine project in Salta, Argentina (“Pastos Grandes”). It will also hold the Company’s approximately 17% investment in Arena Minerals Inc. (OTCQX:AMRZF) (“Arena Minerals”). Meanwhile, Lithium Americas (NewCo) will hold the Company’s 100% interest in Thacker Pass, one of the most advanced lithium projects currently known to be under development in the U.S., as well as the Company’s investments in Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCPK:GTMLF) and Ascend Elements, Inc.

Source: (Lithium Americas announces separation between US and Argentine businesses)

There are benefits to this separation that will enable both new entities to go farther. Lithium Americas will benefit because they won't have a high debt load on the books that would pressure creditors to lend out more money for the Caucharí-Olaroz and the Pastos Grande expansions in Argentina, Now Lithium International. Additionally the new Lithium Americas will be able to be an even bigger beneficiary of the inflation reduction act.

Through to 2023, the IRA requires 40% of EV battery minerals to be extracted and processed in the US, or recycled in North America, which increases to 80% as of 2026

Source: (GM and Lithium Americas transaction presentation)

It will be very easy for the new Lithium Americas to find buyers for their lithium as demand for electric vehicles is only increasing in the coming years. As the Thacker Pass is the largest lithium deposit in North America it will be extremely easy to find buyers for its lithium.

Moving on, Lithium International also has its unique advantages. Production of its mining interests are all very close in the north of Argentina. Since Caucharí-Olaroz is projected to have a steady run rate of 40,000 tonnes per annum by Q1 2024. Including costs of 3,579 per tonne, using the most recent closing price of $21,700 per tonne, and factoring in their 44.8% stake in the project, the end result would be 324.72 million dollars estimated production value by Q1 2024. This will allow for Lithium International to approach profitability faster than the new Lithium Americas. While that seems like a very smart investment, one worry I have with Lithium International is the capital costs for the Caucharí-Olaroz phase 2 and Pastos Grandes which will total a little over 1 billion combined for Lithium International.

One piece of the puzzle that we still have yet to know is how the split will happen. How much cash will go to each entity? What will be the relative market cap of both entities? These questions make it hard for investors to put a value on an exact entry price to the market.

Risks and Strategy

There is much to be worried about with Lithium Americas. With a high cash burn rate and future expansions on the horizon investors need to wait and see the results of the separation. I hope it will be a major positive for both entities and I will likely change my tune once the separation is complete. However there are still production risks involved with both projects.

Lithium International also has quite a few risks associated with it. Like the New Lithium Americas I am concerned about the cost of expansion. However the costs aren't as large and production isn't as far away so the risks are minimized. Additionally they have a good blend of assets through their JV agreement for Cauchari-Oloraz and full ownership of Pastos Grande plot.

For the New Lithium Americas Investors need to keep in mind that there are ongoing disputes with environmental groups and local native tribes. However in an earlier suit that was closed this month a federal judge ruled in favor of Lithium Americas allowing for construction to resume. I believe this is a considerable risk because it may slow down the production timeline. Since the new Lithium Americas will have considerable debt for construction, it's crucial they make their 2026 production timeline.

On the other hand, it's also important to consider the large investment General Motors (GM) has made in the Lithium Americas and the new Lithium Americas

GM and Lithium Americas transaction presentation

The capital infusion will help provide funding mainly for the new Lithium Americas but will also help support Lithium International. Costs will be very high for construction at Thacker Pass and with GM agreeing to fund 100% of phase 1 production, it will help boost earnings once production comes online in 2026. Also the direct infusion of 330 million into the new Lithium Americas is important because it will help sustain costs and lower the total interest payments the new Lithium Americas will have to pay until production is fully online. Most notably is the offtake agreement in place for 10 years with 5 additional years option. GM has found a way to secure their lithium supply chain for the foreseeable future and they will not have to worry about restrictions from the Inflation Reduction Act on how they source their lithium.

Conclusion

The Lithium Americas separation will be a positive for both entities. For now though, I would hold off on investing in Lithium Americas because there are too many questions about the capitalization of both entities moving forward. When the separation is finalized, I will take a look at both balance sheets and make an evaluation on whether or not they are investable at their current market prices. Until then I am neutral on Lithium Americas stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.