How To Find Quality Companies With Consistent Profits And Dividends

Apr. 11, 2023 4:45 PM ETUNLYF, UL
John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.63K Followers

Summary

  • In this post, I'll begin to explain the process I use to uncover quality dividend stocks, which starts with a review of their dividend and profit track records.
  • Most dividend stocks pay at least two dividends each year, so I am willing to accept the occasional missed interim or final dividend, but there must be at least one dividend paid in every one of the last ten years.
  • In terms of the ten-year coverage ratio, Unilever earned a total of €60.5 billion and paid a total of €55.6 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Business strategy for marketing and management.

tadamichi

This is the second in a series of blog posts where I take a detailed look at how I’m investing in quality dividend stocks for long-term income and growth.

In the previous post, I looked at the pros

How To Find Quality Companies With Consistent Profits And Dividends

How To Find Quality Companies With Consistent Profits And Dividends

This article was written by

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.63K Followers
I write about high-quality UK dividend growth stocks and value them on an intrinsic value basis using discounted dividend models.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.